The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday night in Sinclairville.

Officials have released the name of the victim as 18-year-old Joseph Misciagno.

Deputies were called to Reed Street around 7:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Misciagno was taken to UPMC where he later died.

Authorities believe the shooting was not random. The investigation is ongoing.