Lexington artist designs t-shirt to benefit Ukraine

“Слава Україні. Героям слава.” A Ukrainian rallying cry, heard thousands of miles way.

“It means Glory to Ukraine. To the Heroes, Glory,” said Daniel Gorash, a 30-year-old artist in Lexington whose family is from the war-torn country.

That’s why when he sees images of the war overseas, he can’t help but think of his own family’s experiences. His parents moved to the United States in 1991 as Christian refugees. Gorash was born just one month later. He and his wife now share the same Ukrainian heritage and still have friends, family and coworkers who live in Ukraine.

So the artist designed a limited edition t-shirt to raise money for organizations on the ground, donating supplies to Ukraine. His design shows a young girl with braids and a spear fighting a bear, which represents Russia. Gorash said the artwork portrays the strength of the Ukrainian people, who have been fighting Russian forces since the end of February.

Courtesy: Daniel Gorash

“They are being attacked by this beast that has been tearing up their land, and it’s been horrible,” Gorash told LEX 18.

You can pre-order the shirt here until the end of July. Shirts are $40 and are expected to ship in August.