ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington artist designs t-shirt to benefit Ukraine

By Evelyn Schultz
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fbjmm_0gWDRc9f00

“Слава Україні. Героям слава.” A Ukrainian rallying cry, heard thousands of miles way.

“It means Glory to Ukraine. To the Heroes, Glory,” said Daniel Gorash, a 30-year-old artist in Lexington whose family is from the war-torn country.

That’s why when he sees images of the war overseas, he can’t help but think of his own family’s experiences. His parents moved to the United States in 1991 as Christian refugees. Gorash was born just one month later. He and his wife now share the same Ukrainian heritage and still have friends, family and coworkers who live in Ukraine.

So the artist designed a limited edition t-shirt to raise money for organizations on the ground, donating supplies to Ukraine. His design shows a young girl with braids and a spear fighting a bear, which represents Russia. Gorash said the artwork portrays the strength of the Ukrainian people, who have been fighting Russian forces since the end of February.

Courtesy: Daniel Gorash

“They are being attacked by this beast that has been tearing up their land, and it’s been horrible,” Gorash told LEX 18.

You can pre-order the shirt here until the end of July. Shirts are $40 and are expected to ship in August.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Trump Arrives for Alaska Rally Under Pressure

Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Alaska on Saturday to support his endorsed candidates in the state as he continues facing legal pressure from the House select committee investigating last year's Capitol riot, and a separate investigation in Georgia about his alleged interference in regards to the results of the 2020 election.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
Lexington, KY
Lifestyle
Washington Examiner

Biden teleprompter blunder latest in long line of awkward gaffes

President Joe Biden's latest gaffe is the latest of many mistakes he has made since taking office. During a speech Friday, Biden read what was seemingly meant to be a direction out loud off a teleprompter. The president was meant to be speaking on actions the administration planned to take in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra were with him at the time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Design#Refugees#Charity#Ukrainian#Christian#Russian
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Kyiv has one million soldiers ‘ready to retake south’ from Russia

Ukraine is seeking to arm a million troops with western weapons as it seeks to retake economically vital southern territories captured by Russia, the country’s defence minister has said.In an interview with The Times, Oleksii Reznikov urged allies to provide Ukraine with more weapons, warning: “Each day we're waiting for howitzers we can lose a hundred soldiers.”Meanwhile, the UK’s Ministry of Defence claimed that Vladimir Putin’s military is facing several damaging issues related to personnel, with soldiers unable to take scheduled breaks from intense combat conditions.Citing a Russian report, the ministry said footage showed the wives of soldiers directly...
MILITARY
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
969K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.lex18.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy