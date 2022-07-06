Excessive Heat Warning issued for entire Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the entire News Channel 3 viewing area as temperatures reach triple digits.

The alert will be active until Saturday at midnight.

Brutally hot weather is here to stay for the rest of the weekdays as heat warnings will continue through Friday.

Increasing rain chances near the weekend will present a brief heat break.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.