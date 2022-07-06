ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Excessive Heat Warning issued for entire Mid-South

By Todd Demers
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l2IIQ_0gWDR1m900

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the entire News Channel 3 viewing area as temperatures reach triple digits.

The alert will be active until Saturday at midnight.

Brutally hot weather is here to stay for the rest of the weekdays as heat warnings will continue through Friday.

Increasing rain chances near the weekend will present a brief heat break.

Memphis Weather Forecast from News Channel 3
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Memphis hits 100 for 10th day this year; area under Excessive Heat Warning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday marked the third day in a row, and 10th day this year, that temperatures in Memphis hit 100 or above. The entire Mid-South remains under and Excessive Heat Warning through Friday, and in many counties — including Shelby — that warning will continue through Sunday. ► Complete list of counties under […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cooling center opens amid excessive heat warning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis will open a cooling center on July 9 at 11 a.m. due to dangerous temperatures. This comes after an excessive heat warning was placed in effect for the following counties: Alcorn, Benton, Coahoma, Crittenden, Cross, DeSoto, Fayette, Hardeman, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, McNairy, Panola, Phillips, Quitman, Shelby, St. Francis, Tate, Tippah, Tunica.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW temporarily halts disconnections due to extreme heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MGLW will suspend disconnections for residential services on Wednesday due to extreme temperatures, the company says. The heat is expected to reach dangerous levels for Memphis and much of the Mid-South, which has prompted an Excessive Heat Warning. Heat index values are expected to soar between...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mill Creek residents suffering in extreme heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tenants at one Whitehaven apartment complex said they’re melting in these sweltering temperatures because the air conditioning in their units is out. They told WREG they’ve tried to get help from property management, but no fix has come for the people at the Mill Creek apartments. Now, they’re calling it a safety […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
WREG

Heat blamed for man’s death in Mississippi

SARDIS, Miss. (WREG)— The Mid-South has already experienced at least one heat-related death as temperatures climb above 100. The coroner says 82-year-old Thomas Ellis was mowing the lawn at a Sardis, Mississippi church he attended when he got sick and died about three weeks ago. They ruled his cause of death as “hyperthermia,” commonly referred […]
SARDIS, MS
WREG

Live At 9: Lauderdale County Prepares to Celebrate All Things Tomato

Some people say it is Lauderdale County’s heat and humidity, some say it is the soil. But ask anyone who’s been in the Mid-South more than ten minutes where to find the best tomatoes and Ripley, TN will be mentioned. Ripley’s tomatoes are also a money maker. They contribute a fair share of the estimated $54 million dollars that tomatoes put into Tennessee’s economy.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Whataburger announces open date for first Mid-South location

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The wait for Whataburger is almost over in the Mid-South. The first location in the area is set to open Monday, July 11, at 11 a.m. in Southaven. The restaurant will be located at 176 Goodman Road. A second location, located at 6829 Getwell Road, will be opening soon as well. Whataburger did not give a specific date, but it’s expected to open in the coming weeks.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

First Whataburger in Mid-South set to open next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The anticipated wait for the return of Whataburger in the Mid-South is finally over. The first of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Mid-South will open its doors at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 11. It will be located in Southaven at 176 Goodman Road East just east of Airways. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Index#Hot Weather#Mid South#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

2 hurt in Shelby County crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were reportedly injured in a crash in Shelby County. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at around 7:50 p.m. in the 5300 block of Egypt-Central. SCSO says a vehicle ran into a ditch. Two men, ages 25 and 28, were...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Why is MEM seeing so many canceled and delayed flights?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With weeks still ahead of summer travel, delays in connecting flights into and out of Memphis are becoming more of a hassle for travelers. One pilot said it’s up to airlines to recruit without basic benefits, to avoid a bare-bones crew. "Things happen," said flyer...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crash leaves I-55 bridge into Memphis blocked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic is at a standstill Thursday morning on the Interstate 55 bridge heading into Memphis from Arkansas. The southbound lanes are blocked as TDOT tries to tow a tractor-trailer to the Memphis side of the bridge. Take the I-40 bridge this morning to save time.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fire at Shelby County home one of several fires in 8 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A family escaped an early morning fire in southeast Shelby County which fire officials say was one of several fires they battled in a span of eight hours. It happened Wednesday morning at a home on Saddlehorn Cove. Rita Bell said after waking up to a funny smell, she got a call from […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Deadly house fire in Frayser declared arson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after a house fire in Frayser Wednesday night. Memphis Fire responded to the fire around 10:20 p.m. on the 4400 block of Suncrest. MFD later confirmed the fire as arson. Christopher Blake lives next door and says he watched as the house burned down. “The house was on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Disabled vehicle causing delays on 240 South Loop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A disabled vehicle is causing delays for drivers on the southern loop of Interstate 240 on Tuesday. Cars are backed up down the highway and congestion continues to grow. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route if possible at this time.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Officer loses control on I-240, crashes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer was involved in a car accident Saturday afternoon. MPD said the officer was on the way to a call and tried to avoid an object in the road on I-240 near Lamar Avenue. The patrol car lost control and struck an embankment.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fire truck wreck at Park, Airways hurts 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were hurt Wednesday when an SUV collided with a Memphis fire engine at Park Avenue and Airways. Police said the wreck happened at 1 p.m. None of the victims had life-threatening injuries, but were taken to hospitals, police said. There was no word on...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Arkansas woman killed during crash on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas woman has died after a crash on I-55, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-55 in Mississippi County around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Reports say Brittany Woodson, 27, lost control of her car after she attempted to switch lanes to avoid […]
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
localmemphis.com

Amid sweltering heat, a Mid-South animal shelter is asking for help to buy A/C unit for their kennel, which lacks one

SENATOBIA, Miss — A Mid-South animal shelter needs help purchasing an air conditioning unit for one of their buildings, and they're asking for donations from the community. The Senatobia-Tate County Animal Shelter said Tuesday that they need as much as $15,000 to purchase a system, and said many of their animals are suffering amid record heat.
SENATOBIA, MS
WATE

Caretaker charged after woman left in hot car at Memphis park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— A Memphis caretaker was charged after being accused of leaving a woman in a hot car at Shelby Farms on the Fourth of July, police said. Police said caretaker Stephani Nunn, 23, is responsible for leaving the vulnerable adult in the vehicle without air conditioning while she went on a walk at the park.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy