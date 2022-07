Clayton Kershaw polished his All-Star credentials with 7 2/3 strong innings of five-hit ball, and Freddie Freeman delivered the tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers' sixth straight victory, 4-2 over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night.Kershaw (6-2) yielded one earned run, struck out 10 and didn't walk a batter while pitching into the eighth inning for the first time this season. The eight-time All-Star looked eminently worthy of a ninth selection — and perhaps even his first career All-Star start — while shutting down the Cubs at Dodger Stadium, where the Midsummer Classic will...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 40 MINUTES AGO