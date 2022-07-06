ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Broward school tax increase once seemed a sure thing. But inflation and opposition could hurt it.

By Scott Travis, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago
Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright welcomes attendees of the Broward County Schools board meeting, Tuesday, June 14, at the School Board headquarters in Fort Lauderdale. Joe Cavaretta / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Four years ago, voters showed no hesitation in raising taxes to boost teacher pay, mental health and security in Broward schools.

This year could be different.

A tax of $50 per $100,000 of assessed property values passed by voters in a 2018 referendum expires next year unless voters renew it on Aug. 23. And that renewal would cost double as the proposal now is for $100 per $100,000 of assessed property.

A steep rise in gas prices and other costs — combined with how some people are leery of trusting the district with another round of extra money — are raising doubts about whether support for the referendum is as solid as four years ago, when it was approved by 64% of voters. It needs more than 50% to pass.

If it fails, the $115 million per year collected from the 2018 referendum goes away, and teachers would likely lose supplements that range from $1,400 to $9,000 per year. The district wouldn’t be able to ask voters again until November 2024, due to a recently passed law that requires referendums be held during general elections.

Some district volunteers told Superintendent Vickie Cartwright in a June meeting that the referendum is a tough sell.

“I’ve asked people about this referendum. Their concerns are, ‘I’m not going to have my taxes go up. You see where gas is, you see where food is, you see inflation,’” Carmelo Borges, chairman of the South Area Advisory Board, which makes recommendations to the school district. “The people I’ve spoken with, it’s a no, even though I’ve explained to them what we’re going to lose.”

School district officials said they are meeting with cities and community groups to explain what’s at stake if the referendum doesn’t pass, as teachers could flee if they get pay cuts and security services and mental health could face deep cuts.

District officials say they’re asking for the increase, partly because charter schools will collect a 20% share , unlike last time when they were only minimally included.

Also, this would put Broward even with Miami-Dade and Palm Beach County if similar referendums pass in those counties in November.

The Broward School Board generated harsh criticism from the County Commission by putting the referendum on the August primary ballot, instead of on the November general election, when more people will vote.

“From my understanding, by getting it on the August ballot, it would have a greater chance of passing,” said School Board member Lori Alhadeff, noting that district employees, and those who closely follow school issues, are more likely to vote in that election since School Board races are on the ballot.

Critics, including some county commissioners, said the move looked like an effort to limit Republican turnout. All registered voters will be allowed to vote, but Republican turnout is expected to be depressed during the primary since Gov. Ron DeSantis is unopposed. The school district put the ballot question on the August ballot in 2018, but that year, DeSantis was in a competitive primary.

Broward has more than twice as many Democrats as Republicans, but there is some hesitancy in Democratic circles as well.

In 2018, the proposal had solid support in the Black community, many of whom backed the referendum’s top salesman, then-Superintendent Robert Runcie.

But Cartwright may not be as successful in her persuasion, as many in the Black community have criticized changes she’s made. She fended off charges of racism in June when she demoted or sidelined several longtime Black administrators during a reorganization, which the School Board approved. The School Board also has no Black members on it now after Rosalind Osgood resigned to take a state Senate seat.

The Westside Gazette, an influential Black newspaper in Broward County, published an editorial urging voters to say no to the referendum. Publisher Bobby Henry cited Cartwright and the School Board’s handling of the reorganization and tough economic times as among the reasons.

“Hold your Board members and State responsible for funding education properly,” Henry wrote. “When they do better and the economy gets better, it might be the right time to ask homeowners to make a sacrifice. The time is NOT now.”

Another factor that could hurt the referendum is the pending release of a grand jury report that, according to court files, calls for the removal of some School Board members.

Some School Board candidates have cited the mismanagement of a 2014 voter-approved “SMART” bond as a cause for reluctance among voters. Projects are years behind schedule and more than $500 million over budget.

“A referendum that many many people would support is at risk, because they don’t trust the Broward School Board to execute this any better than they did the SMART bond,” said Allen Zeman, a School Board candidate running for an-large seat against incumbent Donna Korn.

Cartwright said an audit showed the district properly managed the 2018 referendum, which is the one being renewed.

“I’m concerned about ensuring voters have the right information, that they are informed on the facts, and not on things that may be inflamed or exaggerated in order to make points,” she said in a recent meeting with the South Florida Sun Sentinel Editorial Board.

The referendum is supported by employee unions and has received endorsements from the Sun Sentinel Editorial Board and the Broward Workshop, a group of local CEOs that takes a strong interest in the school district.

“We recognize that this is a challenging time for all residents of Broward County as we cope with rising costs, volatile markets, and a prolonged pandemic,” Broward Workshop Chairwoman Juliet Roulhac said in a statement. “At the same time, we recognize that approval of this referendum will help provide for the future — and what is best for our children.”

John Sullivan, spokesman for the district, said he’s unaware of other endorsements. He said district officials have been meeting with cities and community organizations to educate them about the referendum, although they aren’t allowed to ask people to vote yes, due to a provision in state law that makes a distinction between education and political advocacy.

The school district recently updated its website to say what the impact would be to taxpayers. The school district had initially cited a potential tax for a nearly $400,000 home without clarifying that it varies greatly depending on how long someone has lived in the house. The district has updated its site.

The new figures on the website show a homeowner with a home market value of $393,755 for 2021 and a School Board taxable value of $274,220, would pay about $274 a year. That’s about $138 more than they’d be paying now.

The average condo owner with a condo market value of $192,806 for 2021 and a School Board taxable value of approximately $158,421, would pay about $158 a year, an increase of $78.

“Our schools are critically important to society and the community whether people have children or not,” Sullivan said. “Good schools translate to higher property values, safer neighborhoods. We know that these investments are critical to our society, and they should think about that when they decide whether or not to support it.”

