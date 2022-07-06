ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange County, IN

Toddler dies in suspected drowning at northern Indiana lake

By Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
LAGRANGE COUNTY — A toddler died in a suspected drowning last week at a northern Indiana lake, authorities say.

The 22-month-old boy was pronounced dead at a Fort Wayne hospital after he was pulled from Big Long Lake in LaGrange County, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Conservation officers began their investigation after being called about 8:19 p.m. Saturday to a home on South 1000 East in Hudson for a report of a child pulled from the water.

There, responders provided medical aid to the boy until he was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center. He was pronounced dead late Sunday by the Allen County Coroner's Office, according to DNR.

An autopsy was conducted, the results of which are pending. An investigation into the boy's death is ongoing.

WRTV

WRTV

