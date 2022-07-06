ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

The wild green washing machines

By Mike Bader
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nMTku_0gWDPXlK00

The Bob Marshall Wilderness (Photo by Victor Albert Grigas | Via Wikimedia Commons | CC-BY-SA 2.0).

Practice what you preach. In their June 18 opinion piece in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, Wild Montana (formerly Montana Wilderness Association), the Greater Yellowstone Coalition and the Montana Wildlife Federation preach that Montana’s Wilderness Study Areas should be protected. As support, they tout the University of Montana’s 2022 Voter Survey finding 72% of Montanans want to keep protection for Wilderness Study Areas (WSAs) “rather than top-down legislation seeking to slash protections from some of Montana’s wildest places.”

And just “a measly 6% want to eliminate protections.”

These groups preach protection for WSAs but in practice they are actually part of the “measly 6%.” They justify this by saying it’s OK to drop protections for some of “Montana’s wildest places” as long as it’s done by “locally-driven collaborative process.”

They are wrong.

These National Public Lands belong to all Americans and not just a few self-appointed collaborators using a top-down approach embodied in legislation.

Wild Montana’s history on WSA protection represents the measly 6%. They supported the Rocky Mountain Front Heritage Act, which ended WSA status for the Zook Creek and Buffalo Creek; WSAs on Bureau of Land Management lands in eastern Montana and forced the BLM to assess the oil potential in other WSAs, angering conservationists. They supported Jon Tester’s Forest Jobs and Recreation Act agreeing to remove protections from nearly the entire 151,000 acre West Pioneer WSA, the second largest in Montana, removing part of the Sapphire WSA and releasing 68,000 acres in seven BLM WSAs. They supported Wilderness designation for just 29% of the 400,000 acres of WSAs considered. More recently, on the EIS for BLM WSAs in Montana they recommended that several of these be opened to other uses and their status as WSAs ended.

Now Wild Montana and GYC are claiming the Gallatin Forest Partnership protects the Hyalite-Porcupine-Buffalo Horn WSA but fail to reveal their proposal would end WSA protections for 53,000 acres and open it to non-wilderness uses including ATVs, snowmobiles and even logging and mining. This includes the Porcupine and Buffalo Horn drainages, the most valuable wildlife habitat in the Gallatin Range which has been proposed for protection for more than 100 years. All 155,000 acres of the WSA have been proposed for Wilderness designation by a former Secretary of the Interior, a former Superintendent of Yellowstone, top scientists and founders and former leaders of GYC.

These groups have decided that preaching makes good fund-raising material but their practices sell Montana’s wildlands, wildlife and WSAs short.

Did the University of Montana survey include the trade-offs involved in proposals like the Gallatin Forest Partnership, the Lincoln Prosperity Project and the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act? Or did they just ask if people support the proposed wilderness in these plans and overly broad statements that it would protect the Blackfoot River? If so, they used incomplete information.

I doubt that 77% of the people really support removing WSA protections for more than a third of the Hyalite-Porcupine-Buffalo Horn WSA and that 83% support opening up 48,000 acres to logging and roadbuilding inside proposed additions to the Bob Marshall and Scapegoat Wildernesses in the Blackfoot-Clearwater watershed as the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act would do.

The conservation preachers end their op-ed by saying that elected officials must heed the wishes of their constituents. These groups should do the same and practice what they preach. Wild Montana and GYC are only telling people the parts they want you to hear. Everybody is free to be for whatever they want and we should respect other opinions, but we should also insist on getting all the information. Otherwise, we might get soaked by a “wild green-washing machine.”

Mike Bader is a natural resource consultant, researcher and author in Missoula, Montana. A former seasonal Yellowstone ranger and firefighter he writes about natural resource issues throughout the western U.S.

The post The wild green washing machines appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

Montana should be celebrating its rights … like it’s 1999

Funny how the normal bluster about activist courts and judges has nearly single-handedly died during the past two weeks from folks on the right side of the political spectrum. Overturn reproductive freedom, jeopardize tribal sovereignty, give money to religious schools, wholly discount climate change, and the crickets chirping seems to have replaced the wailing of […] The post Montana should be celebrating its rights … like it’s 1999 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Tourists head to Montana, and state park visits are steady, but some communities hurt

The tourism season in Montana started with a clobbering. Flooding in Yellowstone National Park and neighboring communities. Avalanches and a still-not-fully-open Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park. Inflation, of course, plus high fuel prices. “It’s one hit after another, isn’t it?” said Barbara Neilan, executive director of Destination Missoula, the...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

9th Circuit rules Montana’s political laws too vague to be enforceable

The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has sided with two conservative Montana residents who the state’s Commissioner of Political Practices had made register as a political group because of the law’s vague language regarding the definition of a political committee. At issue was former Montana lawmaker Ed Butcher and Lonny Bergstrom, who maintain a […] The post 9th Circuit rules Montana’s political laws too vague to be enforceable appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Transportation Interim Committee discusses two electric vehicle bills in Montana

“Say Elon!” “Elon!” said Montana State Sen. Duane Ankney, R-Colstrip, as he stepped inside the Tesla parked in front of the Capitol on Thursday morning. Ankney serves on the Transportation Interim Committee, which met Thursday to discuss two draft bills concerning electric vehicles in the state of Montana. Members were allowed to test drive electric […] The post Transportation Interim Committee discusses two electric vehicle bills in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Missoula, MT
Daily Montanan

The log cabin syndrome

We thought we’d start our Labor Day getaway with a trip to Lewistown and a visit to the Bear Gulch pictographic site. Montana COVID numbers were low in August, so it took a while to process the discovery that site would nevertheless be closed; that viewing centuries-old Native American art at an outdoor site, 20 […] The post The log cabin syndrome appeared first on Daily Montanan.
FORT BENTON, MT
Daily Montanan

Public defenders were scarce before COVID. Now, it’s much worse

PORTLAND, Ore. — On any given day in Oregon jails, 40 or so people remain in custody without a public defender to represent them in court. Some have waited weeks for a lawyer, others have waited months. Several hundred more people charged with crimes but not in jail also await their constitutional right to counsel. The […] The post Public defenders were scarce before COVID. Now, it’s much worse appeared first on Daily Montanan.
OREGON STATE
Daily Montanan

They survived COVID-19, but can Montana’s rural nursing homes survive the future?

GLASGOW – While the solution – money – is simple enough, the problem is vexingly complex. Almost overnight, most skilled-care facilities in Montana, which include nursing homes, went from getting by to now being on the brink of closure. Trade journals for the industry estimate small facilities with less than 100 beds are doomed, and […] The post They survived COVID-19, but can Montana’s rural nursing homes survive the future? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Montana#Yellowstone National Park#Washing Machine#Eastern Montana#Via Wikimedia Commons#Wilderness Study Areas#Montanans#Americans#Wsa#Bureau Of Land Management#Blm
Daily Montanan

Groups appeal state’s decision to allow coal mine expansion near Colstrip

Two environmental groups are hoping history won’t repeat itself. The Montana Environmental Information Center and Sierra Club have challenged a massive expansion of the Westmoreland Coal Mining permit that was approved by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality for Rosebud County. Westmoreland’s coal mining operation there is the sole provider of coal that feeds the Colstrip Power Plant. Owners of the plant are looking to close the plant by the end of 2025.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Vice president discusses abortion access with Democratic legislative leaders

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris met Friday with Democratic state legislators from Indiana, Florida, South Dakota, Nebraska and Montana to discuss ways to protect reproductive rights. “The U.S. Supreme Court took away a constitutional right,” Harris said, adding that the overturning of Roe vs. Wade was one of the most pressing issues facing the country. […] The post Vice president discusses abortion access with Democratic legislative leaders appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Conservation groups sue U.S. Forest Service over logging project in northern Montana

A pair of conservation groups are suing the U.S. Forest Service over its approval of a logging project that they say would be detrimental to the grizzly bear population on the Montana-Canada border. The Center for Biological Diversity and WildEarth Guardians filed the lawsuit Thursday in Missoula federal court. The logging project, or the Black […] The post Conservation groups sue U.S. Forest Service over logging project in northern Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Tester
Daily Montanan

Victim advocates call for more service funding, more support in the justice system

Before YWCA opened its Hardin shelter with four one-bedroom apartments for victims of assault and domestic violence in May 2021, victims from across Big Horn County had to travel to the YWCA in Billings for emergency shelter services. Just 50 miles away, the YWCA shelter in Hardin has been full ever since it opened. “One […] The post Victim advocates call for more service funding, more support in the justice system appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HARDIN, MT
Daily Montanan

FDA rules stop Montana pharma company from helping formula shortage while foreign brands welcomed

As America continues to scramble for more baby formula following a Michigan plant shutdown that hobbled the nation’s supply, a Montana manufacturer in Billings stood by, ready to ramp up production only to be stymied by federal red tape, and then watched the market welcome foreign products. Jeff Golini is the owner and executive scientist […] The post FDA rules stop Montana pharma company from helping formula shortage while foreign brands welcomed appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana State Library Commission votes against proposed new logo

The Montana State Library Commission voted Tuesday against the agency’s proposed logo weeks after commissioners expressed opposition to the new design, arguing the colorful prism resembled the LGBTQ Pride flag. During the special meeting, commissioners voted four to three against the agency’s proposed logo, with one of the “no” votes being from Commissioner and Superintendent […] The post Montana State Library Commission votes against proposed new logo appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana FWP looks for public input as it tweaks wolf hunting rules

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has announced its proposed rules for wolf hunting and other fur-bearing mammals as it opens the public comment period before the commission’s August 25 meeting. The changes being proposed would curtail the number of wolves taken near the borders of Yellowstone National Park, after several wolves collared for research by […] The post Montana FWP looks for public input as it tweaks wolf hunting rules appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

U.S. sues Arizona over proof of citizenship voting law

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division announced Tuesday that it has sued Arizona over a law signed by the state’s Republican governor in March that requires people registering to vote prove their citizenship to participate in a presidential election or to vote by mail in any federal election. Republican proponents of the law, […] The post U.S. sues Arizona over proof of citizenship voting law appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Montanan

In Montana, we can only have one governor at a time

It was one thing that the Gov. Greg Gianforte’s recent vacation left the public and the press playing “Where’s Waldo?” for the week that he was, as it turns out, in Italy, but how his executive office was handled during the catastrophic floods in Carbon, Park and Stillwater Counties leaves some doubts as to who […] The post In Montana, we can only have one governor at a time appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Planned Parenthood of Montana halts medication abortions for patients from ‘trigger law’ states

Planned Parenthood of Montana will no longer be providing medication abortions to patients in South Dakota and three other states with “trigger laws,” according to an all-staff email sent by organization President and CEO Martha Fuller Thursday. South Dakota, along with Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, have total bans on abortion care that went into effect […] The post Planned Parenthood of Montana halts medication abortions for patients from ‘trigger law’ states appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy