ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘You Will Not Have My Hate’: First Trailer For Locarno Film Festival Drama About Bataclan Attack; ‘Toni Erdmann’ Outfit Komplizen Produces

By Melanie Goodfellow
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KEJ97_0gWDPCTJ00

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s your first trailer for German director Kilian Riedhof’s drama You Will Not Have My Hate based on the true story of a man’s quest to rebuild his life without hatred after his wife was killed in the 2015 Bataclan attack in Paris.

The French-language film will world premiere at the 75th edition of the Locarno Film Festival (August 3-13) in a Piazza Grande screening.

The work is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by French journalist Antoine Leiris, recounting his journey as he rebuilt his life and that of his young son following his wife’s murder alongside 89 other people in a terror attack on the Bataclan concert hall in Paris on November 13, 2015.

Leiris’s story garnered attention in France and internationally after he posted an open letter on Facebook to his wife’s killers, saying: “On Friday night, you stole the life of an exceptional being, the love of my life, the mother of my son, but you will not have my hate.

The film is produced by Toni Erdmann team Janine Jackowski, Jonas Dornbach and Maren Ade at German production house Komplizen Film in co-production with Haut Et Court, Frakas Productions, NDR, Tobis, MMC Movies Koln, Erfttal Film, and RTBF. Beta Cinema handles international sales.

Pierre Deladonchamps plays Antoine and Camélia Jordana, the wife, with other cast members including Zoé Iorio, as the child, Christelle Cornil, Thomas Mustin and Anne Azoulay.

You Will Not Have My Hate is Riedhof’s second feature after the 2013 German hit Back On Track.

Riedhof recounted how he was introduced to Leiris’s book by an aunt: “I read it all in one go and was deeply moved. Moved as rarely before after reading a book. Perhaps because Antoine’s life circumstances before the attack are so close to my own – my daughter is almost the same age as Melvil. The next day I told my co-authors Jan Braren and Marc Blöbaum about the story during a brainstorming session. Firstly, I was going to read them a few paragraphs, and ended up reading the whole book. They had tears in their eyes. That’s when we knew we had to do this.”

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Critical Hit & IFTA Winner ‘The Quiet Girl’ Picked Up By Bankside Films

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Bankside Films has picked up world sales rights to Colm Bairéad’s critically acclaimed debut feature The Quiet Girl (An Cailin Ciuin), which won seven Irish Film and TV Awards earlier this year, including Best Film, Director and Lead Actress. Set in 1981 rural Ireland, the movie charts the story of a quiet, neglected girl who is sent away from her overcrowded, dysfunctional family to live with her mother’s relatives for the summer. She blossoms in their care, but in a house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one painful...
NFL
Deadline

Vernon Winfrey Dies: Father Of Oprah Winfrey Was 89

“Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath,”Oprah Winfrey wrote. “We could feel peace enter the room at his passing.”. Oprah surprised her father by throwing him a surprise barbeque in Nashville on...
NASHVILLE, TN
Deadline

Ken Williams Dies: “Everybody Plays The Fool” Songwriter Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Kenneth “Ken” Williams, who wrote or co-wrote more than 500 songs including the classic 1972 hit “Everybody Plays the Fool” recorded by The Main Ingredient with lead vocals by Cuba Gooding Sr., died June 17 following a long non-Covid illness at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY. He was 83. His death was announced by his wife, the Broadway actress and singer Mary Seymour Williams. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Although most widely known for “Everybody Plays the Fool,” the classic R&B song he co-wrote with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey, Williams...
MANHASSET, NY
IndieWire

Viola Davis Slams Hollywood ‘Escapism,’ Is Sick of Characters Who ‘Become Bobble Heads’

Click here to read the full article. Having starred in everything from Oscar-winning August Wilson adaptations to superhero movies and network dramas, Viola Davis has lots of thoughts about what it takes to get a project greenlit in Hollywood. Speaking at the Produced By Conference on Saturday (via Variety), Davis opened up about how a lack of quality roles for Black actors prompted her and her husband Julius Tennon to launch their own production company, JuVee Productions, and how social media’s outsized influence on the entertainment industry ultimately hurts artists. “Social media has taken over the defining of this art form,” she...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Locarno#Drama#German#French#Komplizen Film#Haut Et Court#Frakas Productions#Ndr#Mmc Movies Koln#Erfttal Film#Rtbf
Decider.com

11 Best New Movies on Netflix: July 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch

Netflix is coming in hot with some seriously superb films and specials throughout July. This month, Netflix is welcoming in a whole array of terrific titles that will do everything from delight you with laugh-out-loud hilarity to invigorate you with interactivity, and more. Whether you’re looking for something relaxing, great for a date, or new from overseas, Netflix has got you covered. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this July.
MOVIES
Collider

All of Charles Chaplin's Feature Films as Director, Ranked

Charles Chaplin is perhaps the most popular and renowned figure of the silent film era. Even those who aren't familiar with his name or work likely know his character of the Little Tramp. Chaplin starred in, wrote, and directed some of the funniest and most entertaining movies of the 20th...
MOVIES
Collider

8 Surprising Broadway Musicals Based on Movies

When a film gets adapted for the Broadway stage, there are many things to consider. What often works on film doesn’t work on stage, and the final results tend to be somewhat hit or miss. Still, many success stories have come out of this process, many of which come from unexpected sources.
MOVIES
Talking With Tami

Party Pics: Keith Sweat & Lisa Wu’s Son Justin Showcases New Film

I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
HollywoodLife

Danny Glover’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Eliane Cavalleiro & Asake Bomani

Danny Glover is back on the dating scene, although he may not be completely single. The 75-year-old ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor recently confirmed he split with his wife Eliane Cavalleiro as he was spotted enjoying a holiday in Sardinia with another woman, realtor Regina Murray. The two looked to be quite cozy with each other as they frolicked in the surf of the gorgeous Italian island. While Danny explores life with his new relationship status, let’s take a deep dive into his marriage with Eliane and his other former wife, Asake Bomani. Keep reading to find out all about the women who previously stole the iconic star’s heart!
CELEBRITIES
brides.com

Kirsten Dunst and Jessie Plemons Got Married in Jamaica

Congratulations are in order for Kirsten Dunst and Jessie Plemons! The couple has officially tied the knot after spending six years together. The pair said "I do" the weekend of July 2nd at the GoldenEye luxury resort near Ocho Rios, Jamaica, according to Page Six. A rep for the actors confirmed they were married to People.
CELEBRITIES
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Nash Bridges’ Actor Mary Mara’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Click here to read the full article. Nash Bridges, ER and Ray Donovan actor Mary Mara’s cause of death has been determined. Mara, who was found dead Sunday in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, NY, died of asphyxiation due to drowning, according to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report. Her death was ruled accidental and an investigation is continuing, New York State police said. Mara was found in the river Sunday morning by troopers and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance following a report of a possible drowning. There was no indication of foul play, police said at...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Daily Mail

Will Smith is 'devising his big movie comeback with self-produced I Am Legend sequel'... after Chris Rock Oscars slap controversy

Will Smith is allegedly devising his big movie comeback, following his highly-publicised Oscars controversy in March were he slapped Chris Rock on-stage. Having been slapped with a ban on attending The Academy Awards for ten years, the actor, 53, is reportedly taking matters into his own hands with a self-produced sequel to his 2007 film, I Am Legend, via his company Westbrook Media.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

100K+
Followers
32K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy