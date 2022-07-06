ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson: Treasury minister John Glen resigns citing PM’s ‘poor judgement’

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wqSfN_0gWDPAhr00

Treasury minister John Glen has become the latest minister to quit Boris Johnson ’s government, citing the PM’s “poor judgement”.

In a scathing resignation letter, Mr Glen said he could “no longer reconcile my commitment to the role” with “the complete lack of confidence I have in your continuing leadership of our country”.

It is the latest in a series if government resignations which have followed the exit of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid from cabinet. Mr Glen, a close ally of Mr Sunak, added: “The country deserves better.”

It comes as a growing number of Tory MPs demand an immediate rule change to the 1922 Committee of backbenchers’ rulebook in order to force Mr Johnson from office.

Simone Hoare, Chris Skidmore and Anthony Browne said they had written to the chair of the committee, Sir Graham Brady , requesting a rule change in order to force a fresh confidence vote in Mr Johnson.

As the steady drip-feed of resignation letters from junior ministers and ministerial aides continued on Wednesday, new Tory MPs declared their opposition to Mr Johnson carrying on at No 10. party also made clear the prime minister had lost their confidence.

Robert Halfon , who has been critical but remained loyal, said: “If there is a vote for a change in leadership, I will now vote for that change”

Lee Anderson, a 2019 red wall Tory, also questioned the prime minister’s integrity, saying the PM’s decision to give Mr Pincher a job was “not a good appointment”.

More follows

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s departure proves it: Biden has to go

The British Conservative party is ruthless, y’all. The steady drip of scandal — defending disgraced MP Owen Paterson after he broke lobbying rules; a series of revelations that his staff and cabinet and possibly the prime minister himself breached their own Covid rules and held parties during lockdowns; allegations that his deputy chief whip Chris Pincher MP groped two young men at a private members’ club — has finally caught up with Boris Johnson, who today resigned as leader of the party and therefore the prime minister. While Conservatives choose a new leader, he will appoint an interim cabinet.
POLITICS
The Independent

All the Tory MPs in the race to replace Boris Johnson as leader so far

Potential successors have already begun throwing their hats into the ring to replace Boris Johnson as Tory leader after he announced his resignation.The outgoing prime minister finally accepted his time had come to step down on Thursday after more than 50 MPs resigned from government and party roles over his conduct.The MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip has been dogged by a string of scandals throughout his leadership since 2019, but the final nail in the coffin came after it emerged he promoted Tory MP Chris Pincher despite knowledge of sexual misconduct claims against him.Mr Johnson said he would...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Chris Skidmore
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Graham Brady
Person
Robert Halfon
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Who could be in the frame to replace Boris Johnson if he resigns?

Boris Johnson has been dealt a devastating blow after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned from Cabinet within minutes of each other. Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”In an incendiary letter, Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.The resignations came as Mr Johnson was forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tories demand Boris Johnson is forced to leave No 10 today and not be caretaker

Worried senior Tories want Boris Johnson to be forced out of No 10 immediately, fearing further damage after he bent the constitution in a desperate bid to stay in power.The outgoing prime minister has signalled he intends to stay on as a caretaker until a new Tory leader is elected, probably in September – creating a two-month period of uncertainty.The interim is normally uncontroversial, but never before has a prime minister initially refused to leave power after a cabinet revolt, or previously broken other laws and conventions.George Freeman, who quit as science minister today, tweeted: “Boris Johnson needs to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury#Judgement#Uk#The 1922 Committee
BBC

Boris Johnson's resignation speech as he quits as Tory leader

Boris Johnson has announced he is quitting as leader of the Conservative Party after a perilous few days in office. The crisis engulfing Mr Johnson's premiership escalated on Tuesday, following the dramatic resignations of Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid. They quit within minutes of each other following...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour will stage Commons vote to force out Boris Johnson immediately if he refuses to go

Labour will stage a Commons vote to try to force Boris Johnson out of No 10 immediately, if he tries to stay on as a caretaker.Keir Starmer urged Conservative MPs to “get rid of him” now – rather than serve a two-month interim period, while a successor is elected, saying: ”He can’t cling on in this way.”“If they don’t get rid of him, Labour will step up in the national interest and bring a vote of no confidence because we can’t go on with this prime minister clinging on for months and months to come,” the Labour leader said.Asked...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘considering peerage for Nadine Dorries’

Boris Johnson is thought to be considering a peerage for his most loyal cabinet minister Nadine Dorries as part of his resignation honours list. The prime minister is reportedly planning to put his culture secretary into the House of Lords as part of a tradition allowing him to recommend certain appointments before leaving No 10.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to resign after dramatic No 10 confrontation with cabinet ministers

Boris Johnson sacked Michael Gove after a dramatic confrontation in Downing Street with senior cabinet ministers who pleaded with him to accept that the game is up and resign.The prime minister told the delegation he plans to “fight on” despite an extraordinary collapse in support that included more than 40 resignations.Mr Johnson told ministers he was staying put, The Independent was told by a senior No 10 source, as allies made clear he would remain in place until he is forced out by another confidence vote.His refusal to resign led to Welsh secretary Simon Hart quitting cabinet hours later,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Cabinet resignations: ‘End might be nigh’ for Boris Johnson, says Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said “the end might be nigh” for the Prime Minister as his premiership hangs in the balance after the resignation of two senior cabinet ministers. Rishi Sunak quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid has resigned as the UK’s health secretary on Tuesday, sparking a fresh crisis in Downing Street, after the row over scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher exploded.
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson resignation: Hampshire and Isle of Wight reaction

Conservative politicians in the south of England have welcomed Boris Johnson's decision to stand down as Conservative leader. Mr Johnson has stepped down as party leader but said he would continue to serve until a successor is chosen. It follows a dramatic 48 hours which saw dozens of ministers resign...
POLITICS
The Independent

Duke of Sussex ‘not told royal officials were involved in security decision’

The Duke of Sussex was not informed that the Royal Household was involved in a decision over his security arrangements when in the UK, the High Court has been told.Harry is bringing legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.The duke wants to bring his children to visit from the US, but he and his family are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous, a representative previously said.Harry’s lawyers are asking Mr Justice Swift at a hearing in London on Thursday...
The Independent

Live: Boris Johnson finally resigns in wake of fresh exodus of ministers

Amid a swathe of fresh resignations from his Government, Boris Johnson has finally agreed to resign as Tory leader.With the latest ministers to quit his Cabinet including newly-appointed Education Secretary Michelle Donelan and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, a Number 10 source said the Prime Minister has agreed to stand down.Here are the latest developments in the downfall of Mr Johnson:09.30amThe pound was trading higher on the news of Mr Johnson’s resignation – up 0.6% at 1.198 US dollars and 0.4% stronger at 1.174 euros.09.25amA Number 10 spokesman said the PM will make a statement to the country today, with reports saying that will be before lunchtime.09.14amBoris Johnson has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October, a No 10 source said. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
POLITICS
CNBC

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns after more than 50 MPs quit government

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned on Thursday after more than 50 members of Parliament resigned from his government within 48 hours. Speaking outside Downing Street, Johnson said that it is "clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party and so a new prime minister."
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer tells Tory MPs they have ‘duty’ to remove Boris Johnson immediately

Sir Keir Starmer has told Conservative MPs they have a “duty” to remove Boris Johnson from No 10 immediately or face a no-confidence vote in the Commons next week. The Labour leader insisted Mr Johnson should not be allowed to continue as a caretaker prime minister, just 24 hours after he set out his plans to resign from office upon a new Tory leader being elected.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

735K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy