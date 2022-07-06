Boris Johnson: Treasury minister John Glen resigns citing PM’s ‘poor judgement’

Treasury minister John Glen has become the latest minister to quit Boris Johnson ’s government, citing the PM’s “poor judgement”.

In a scathing resignation letter, Mr Glen said he could “no longer reconcile my commitment to the role” with “the complete lack of confidence I have in your continuing leadership of our country”.

It is the latest in a series if government resignations which have followed the exit of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid from cabinet. Mr Glen, a close ally of Mr Sunak, added: “The country deserves better.”

It comes as a growing number of Tory MPs demand an immediate rule change to the 1922 Committee of backbenchers’ rulebook in order to force Mr Johnson from office.

Simone Hoare, Chris Skidmore and Anthony Browne said they had written to the chair of the committee, Sir Graham Brady , requesting a rule change in order to force a fresh confidence vote in Mr Johnson.

As the steady drip-feed of resignation letters from junior ministers and ministerial aides continued on Wednesday, new Tory MPs declared their opposition to Mr Johnson carrying on at No 10. party also made clear the prime minister had lost their confidence.

Robert Halfon , who has been critical but remained loyal, said: “If there is a vote for a change in leadership, I will now vote for that change”

Lee Anderson, a 2019 red wall Tory, also questioned the prime minister’s integrity, saying the PM’s decision to give Mr Pincher a job was “not a good appointment”.

More follows …