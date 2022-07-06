ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain's famous Bull Run festival back after 2-year hiatus

By Independent TV
 3 days ago
Thousands of revelers erupted in celebration Wednesday as the traditional “chupinazo” firework was ignited to start the San Fermín bull-run festival in the Spanish city of Pamplona, ending a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rain did nothing to dampen the atmosphere as crowds, nearly all dressed in the traditional garb of white trousers and shirt with red sash and neckerchief, crammed the tiny town hall square for the noon event. After the firework exploded, the revelers continued spraying each other with red wine.

The highlight of the nine-day festival are the early morning “encierros,” or bull runs, starting on Thursday, when thousands of thrill seekers scramble like mad to avoid six bulls as they charge along a winding, cobblestoned route to the city’s bullring. Spectators watch from balconies and the wooden barricades set up to line the course. The rest of each day is for eating, drinking, dancing and cultural entertainment.

The bulls used in the runs are killed by professional matadors in bullfights each afternoon in the city ring.

The festival was made world famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.” Before the pandemic made it impossible to hold in 2020 and 2021, it hadn't been suspended since the Spanish Civil War in the 1930s.

Pamplona’s population of some 200,000 balloons to nearly a million on peak days during the festival, especially over the weekend, including many foreigners. Many visitors don't stop partying through the night or grab some sleep wherever they can outside.

___ Giles reported from Madrid. Joseph Wilson in Barcelona contributed to this report.

Related
No gorings yet in 4 days of Pamplona bull run festival

Thrill seekers avoided any gorings for a fourth straight bull run at Pamplona’s San Fermín Festival on Sunday.The Red Cross’ preliminary medical report and the city's hospital say four people needed treatment in a hospital for hard knocks they received during Sunday’s early morning bull run. At least one young man needed to be evacuated on a stretcher to an ambulance wearing a neck brace.The six bulls took 2 1/2 minutes to charge through the 875-meter (956-yard) course through Pamplona’s old quarter.The run finishes at Pamplona’s bullring, where later in the day the bulls are killed by professional bullfighters.There...
The Guardian

They were on a luxury cruise, then the coughing began – the ship that became a global Covid pariah

On the five-hour drive to the docks of Buenos Aires, Claudia Osiani thought hard: do I board the cruise ship or cancel my birthday voyage? With her husband, Juan, she discussed the recent spate of deadly virus outbreaks on cruise ships in Japan and California. “This cruise is different; it will be packed with locals,” Juan reassured her, and it made them feel safer. He had sacrificed so much to provide Claudia with this fantasy of a 14-day voyage through the wilds of South America, and she loved him too much to let on that she was petrified at the thought of embarking.
