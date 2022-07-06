ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France's train traffic disrupted amid strike for higher pay

A strike by railway workers demanding higher pay amid cost of living increases interrupted train service in France on Wednesday.

National railway company SNCF said about one in four high-speed trains was canceled, while regional service such as suburban trains in the Paris region experienced disruptions.

International lines, including Eurostar trains to London and Thalys trains to Brussels, were expected to run normally Wednesday, SNCF said.

The CGT, Unsa, SUD-Rail and CFDT unions called for a one-day strike. A meeting between unions and SNCF’s management was scheduled for Wednesday.

The company’s main union, the CGT, said in a statement that it wants “general wage increases at least equal to the rising inflation” after 10 years of wage freezes.

The strike comes as many travelers planned to use trains to go on summer vacations.

The SNCF advised people to cancel or postpone their trips and to work from home, when possible.

