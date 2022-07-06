ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Greece travel rules: What are the latest restrictions for holidaymakers?

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f9jDD_0gWDOvDV00
Santorini, Greece (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Holidays to Greece are synonymous with relaxation. Perenially sunny and breezy from spring to autumn, blessed with quaint architecture and shimmering seas, this is somewhere you come to laze, eat, swim and repeat.

So the Covid-19 pandemic was a rollercoaster for Greece fans: the country imposed several waves of strict border rules, including demanding proof of vaccination and, at one point, a PCR rather than antigen test for visitors.

Greece’s government has also been one of the more cautious in lifting its Covid-related restrictions. However, with tourism a huge portion of the country’s income - it accounts for 18 per cent of its GDP, employing some 900,000 people - ministers have eventually relaxed the rules for holidaymakers.

So what do you need to do ahead of a trip to Greece, and what are the rules on the ground?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Do I need proof of vaccination or a test to visit Greece?

No, neither. The Mediterranean idyll removed all of its remaining Covid restrictions on 1 May.

Travellers will no longer need to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result upon entry. The rules are the same for both vaccinated and unvaccinated visitors.

The country also suspended the use of Covid Passes (proof of vaccination), which had previously been in use to enter certain indoor venues on the ground.

However, Greece’s government has been clear that they see the removal of all Covid rules being a temporary suspension rather than a guaranteed end point to the restrictions.

The country’s health minister, Thanos Plevris, said in April that the rules would be suspended from 1 May until the end of August, with ministers reviewing the Covid situation towards the end of summer in order to make decisions going forward.

Appearing on TV in late April, Mr Plevris said: “The measures will be reviewed again in September.”

Do I need to fill in a passenger locator form for Greece?

No. Greece ended its passenger locator form on 15 March.

Very few countries now require the health tracking forms, previously a staple of pandemic-era travel.

Most European countries ended their Covid health forms during spring 2022.

The countries to retain some sort of digital form or health app include the Maldives, Malaysia, Indonesia and South Korea.

Do I need to wear a mask while on holiday in Greece?

A month after the end to its vaccination and testing rules, Greece suspended its nationwide mask requirement (in most settings) on 1 June.

The only scenarios in which visitors to Greece need wear a face mask is on public transport and in hospitals or other medical and healthcare facilities.

As Greece still requires people to wear masks on public transport, you will also need to wear a mask on your flight from the UK.

Has Brexit changed the rules for visiting Greece?

The rule changes that could trip you up on a visit to Greece in 2022 are more likely to be Brexit-related than Covid-related. Since the UK left the European Union, there are new rules regarding length and frequency of visits to countries in the Schengen Area (including Greece), as well as rules around passport stamps and validity.

To visit an EU country post-Brexit, your passport must be:

  • issued less than 10 years before the date you enter the country (check the “date of issue”)
  • valid for at least 3 months after the day you plan to leave (check the “expiry date”)

There is also now a time limit on how long and how often you can visit Greece, visa free. The Foreign Office advises: “You can travel to countries in the Schengen area for up to 90 days in any 180-day period without a visa.

“To stay longer, to work or study, for business or for other reasons, you will need to meet the Greek government’s entry requirements.”

You must also have your passport stamped on arrival and on exit from the country. Make sure this takes place at passport control to avoid any confusion over how long you have been there.

You may also need to show a return or onward ticket to indicate when you are leaving Greece, and could be asked to demonstrate that you have enough money to support yourself for the duration of your stay.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Holidaymakers are forced to sleep by the BINS in Heathrow as British Airways cancel flights for up to 105,000 passengers this month while ministers are urged to 'get a grip' before school summer holidays

Holidaymakers were today forced to sleep by the bins in Heathrow as Britain's airport chaos took yet another turn for the worse. A young family were spotted catching up on rest in the most uncomfortable of positions, as terminals up and down the country are once again packed with frustrated, queuing passengers.
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

15 of the Best Luxury Vacations You Could Ever Take

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. A luxury vacation can mean many things. For us, it’s over-the-top accommodations, personalized service that anticipates every need and bucket-list...
LIFESTYLE
CNBC

This couple left the U.S. to travel full-time—and cut expenses by 50%: 'We've lived in London, Rome and Lisbon'

My wife and I love to travel. In the five years that we've been together, we've made many unforgettable memories during our trips abroad. But in July 2021, we took a Greek Isles cruise for my wife's 49th birthday that truly changed our lives. As we sat in our ocean view cabin, we talked about how we would spend our empty nest years. Our five children had all moved out of the house.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Travel#European Union#Perenially#Pcr
BBC

Travel insurance: Air passengers warned to check for strike cover

Four in 10 travel insurance policies offer no protection for air passengers if holidays are cancelled owing to strikes, Which? has warned. While airlines are required by law to refund the cost of a cancelled flight, some holidaymakers could lose money spent on hotels and other expenses. The consumer group...
TRAVEL
The Guardian

They were on a luxury cruise, then the coughing began – the ship that became a global Covid pariah

On the five-hour drive to the docks of Buenos Aires, Claudia Osiani thought hard: do I board the cruise ship or cancel my birthday voyage? With her husband, Juan, she discussed the recent spate of deadly virus outbreaks on cruise ships in Japan and California. “This cruise is different; it will be packed with locals,” Juan reassured her, and it made them feel safer. He had sacrificed so much to provide Claudia with this fantasy of a 14-day voyage through the wilds of South America, and she loved him too much to let on that she was petrified at the thought of embarking.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ukrainian official warns of 'catastrophe' in captured city

A Ukrainian regional official warned Friday of deteriorating living conditions in a city captured by Russian forces two weeks ago, saying Sievierodonetsk is without water, power or a working sewage system while the bodies of the dead decompose in hot apartment buildings. Gov. Serhiy Haidai said the the Russians were unleashing indiscriminate artillery barrages as they try to secure their gains in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk province. Moscow this week claimed full control of Luhansk, but the governor and other Ukrainian officials said their troops retained a small part of the province. "Luhansk hasn’t been fully captured even though the...
POLITICS
The Independent

What are the rules for travelling to Italy this summer?

Italy has been added to the “amber” list of countries as part of the reopening of international travel from 17 May, it was confirmed on Friday.Transport secretary Grant Shapps announced that the country would not make the list of ‘safe’ green countries, stating that the removal of international travel restrictions on May 17 was “necessarily cautious”, adding: “We must make sure the countries we reconnect with are safe.”The lists are expected to be reviewed and updated every three weeks.Art, food, fashion and some of Europe’s most picturesque coastlines have led to Italy establishing a solid place for itself in the...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
Country
Malaysia
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Greece
Daily Mail

EasyJet passengers erupt in applause as two people VOLUNTEER to leave overbooked flight so it can take off as thousands of holidays are ruined by chaos

Passengers on an easyJet flight burst into applause this morning after two passengers volunteered to leave an overbooked flight so it could take off. In a video posted on social media, both passengers and crew can be seen enthusiastically supporting the man and woman, who can be seen walking off the flight after boarding.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS News

European airports see summer travel chaos

While domestic airlines in the U.S. are struggling to keep up with the summer travel surge, European airports are dealing with similar issues. CBS Senior travel adviser Peter Greenberg joins "CBS News Mornings" with more on what summer travelers can expect at major airports in Europe and how they can best prepare for airport chaos.
TRAVEL
InsideHook

Meet the French Finance Bros Disrupting the Luxury Hotel Biz

Hervé Gallo and Cédric Fontenit came up with their big idea before the pandemic: A new type of travel lodging — as luxurious as a palace hotel, complete with concierge services, state-of-the-art gym equipment and Michelin-starred dining…albeit transposed onto a private villa. It was a new scheme, to hear the pair tell it, that will redefine the very idea of luxury travel.
INDUSTRY
BBC

Paradise reopened - Bali hopes for tourists to return

From his home high atop the cliffs overlooking Bali's resort district of Jimbaran, German expat Pak Kriss has a perfect, unobstructed view of the island's international airport. Composed of a single runway stretching out into the ocean, Mr Kriss notes that at its pre-pandemic peak, it handled some 700 flights...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'Total chaos' as passengers face huge security queues at Manchester Airport after it was evacuated in false alarm - as family say they were 'abandoned' in Turkey after TUI flight was delayed because crew were 'too tired'

Manchester Airport was left in 'total chaos' this morning as passengers face huge security queues after it was evacuated in a false alarm — as a family say they were 'abandoned' in Turkey after their TUI flight was delayed because the crew were 'too tired' to fly. Holidaymakers were...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The best hassle-free holiday destinations this summer

Gone are the days of mandatory travmin (travel admin); for those looking for a fuss-free break, there’s a wealth of options this summer, after numerous destinations decided to scrap all Covid restrictions. There’s now a growing list of countries where travellers can simply rock up, no testing, forms, masks,...
WORLD
The Independent

How do I apply for a new passport – and how do I renew an existing one?

The race is on: many Britons are champing at the bit to leave our sceptred isle for some guaranteed sunshine this summer. Checking your vital paperwork is in order before travelling is essential, but Britain’s departure from the European Union, the introduction of new blue passports and confusion over passport expiry during the coronavirus lockdown period have left many uncertain as to the official requirements in relation to this essential document. We answer the important questions to help you prepare for your next trip away.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

‘Half the calls to travel agents are from worried holidaymakers,’ says top travel industry figure

Apprehension is replacing anticipation among many prospective holidaymakers, a leading travel industry figure has said. With airlines making many thousands of summer flight cancellations, Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of the Advantage Travel Partnership, told The Independent that half of all calls to travel agent members are from customers worried about their holiday plans.
TRAVEL
Robb Report

Bulgari Is Opening a Private Island Resort in the Maldives

Click here to read the full article. Bulgari Hotels is setting up shop in the Maldives. On Thursday, the high-end hospitality group announced that it would open one of its properties in the island nation by 2025. Dubbed Bulgari Resort Ranfushi (or “little gold island” in Dhivehi, the country’s official language), the resort will be built on an isle the Raa Atoll, just 45 minutes from Malé airport by seaplane. When construction is complete, it will house 54 rooms (including a Bulgari Villa on a separate exclusive island), 33 beach villas (each with its own swimming pool) and 20 overwater villas, all...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

736K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy