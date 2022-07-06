ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Carlos Sainz victory at Silverstone led to Ferrari camp split, claims ex-employee

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wCVn4_0gWDOtS300

Carlos Sainz celebrated his maiden Formula One victory at the British Grand Prix on Sunday, as he raced to first place in the last 10 laps following a Safety Car being deployed and a quick tyre switch.

The Ferrari man moved to soft compounds for the closing stages - as did a host of challengers behind him - but teammate Charles Leclerc , leading the race at the time, was unable to follow suit and ultimately finished fourth.

While there were widespread celebrations at Sainz’s first win , coming on his 150th F1 start, it has been suggested by a former Ferrari employee that not everybody within the team felt quite the same way.

Each driver has their team behind the scenes and the suggestion is that Leclerc’s were so unhappy at the way the race finale panned out that they baulked at having to partake in the overall team celebrations after the chequered flag.

“I have been told – and I trust the source – an ugly episode that occurred in the immediate aftermath of the Silverstone race,” wrote Alberto Antonini, noted as Ferrari’s former press officer, in a column for formulapassion.it .

“Part of the Ferrari staff allegedly refused, at least initially, to attend the podium ceremony and photo op. If true, as I fear, this is not a good sign.

“A little healthy rivalry inside the garage is fine, it is fine for each mechanic and each technician to cheer for ‘his’ driver, but the common interest must be to aim to win.”

The potential Ferrari division may also have arisen due to an initial call over the radio that Sainz should help to protect Leclerc’s lead, with Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez - both of whom went on to claim podium spots - looking to overtake.

Sainz pushed back against that and insisted he had the pace to claim the victory, which ultimately proved to be the case.

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has suggested that Hamilton and Mercedes gifted Ferrari the win by not putting the Brit onto soft tyres a few laps earlier, when he pitted and switched to hard compounds prior to the Safety Car emerging.

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Charles Leclerc dismisses reports of disunity at Ferrari after Carlos Sainz’s victory

Charles Leclerc has rubbished reports of disunity at Ferrari in the wake of Carlos Sainz’s first win in Formula 1 at the British Grand Prix on Sunday. The Spaniard - in his 150th race - was on pole position and won his first Grand Prix after pitting during the safety car period late on for soft tyres, ultimately overtaking his stricken teammate Leclerc who was on hard compound tyres. Leclerc - who is ahead of Sainz in the Championship leaderboard - was unhappy with Ferrari’s decision not to pit him during the safety car for fresher rubber; he ended...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Christian Horner
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Daily Mail

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko labels Yuki Tsunoda as a 'problem child' and confirms they've hired a psychologist to work with AlphaTauri driver... as he says the fiery Japanese star needs to 'keep his emotions in check'

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has revealed that the team have hired a psychologist to work with AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda, who he has labelled a 'problem child'. The 22-year-old, who drives for Red Bull's sister team, has endured his ups and downs since arriving in Formula One but has become somewhat of a fan favourite for his expletive-laden outbursts on the team radio during races and candid comments about the sport.
MOTORSPORTS
MMA Fighting

Post-fight brawl leaves MMA fighter with broken jaw, ruptured eardrum: ‘They were chasing me with bricks and rods’

Chaos erupted at Matrix Fight Night 9 this past Friday in New Delhi, resulting in criminal charges filed against fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi and a ban of Afghan fighters. Local MMA fighter Srikant Sekhar, who was victorious early on the fight card against Sumeet Khade, was cheering teammate Seth Rosario in a post-lim bout when he said he was harassed by Afghanis in the crowd after calling out Zahor Shah in his post-fight interview. Sekhar accuses Badakhshi of sucker-punching him as he left the arena moments after Khade was victorious in his bout.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British
SlashGear

The Reason Why Jay Leno Will Never Own A Ferrari

Jay Leno is one of the most avid car enthusiasts on the planet, and his vast collection of rare cars is an object of envy for every petrolhead. Leno's Big Dog Garage, which is spread across hangars at the Bob Hope Airport in California's Burbank, has an active team of mechanics meticulously looking after each piece ranging from slick hypercars to vintage rides worthy of a spot under the Smithsonian's roof.
BURBANK, CA
The Independent

F1 qualifying LIVE: Austrian Grand Prix as Max Verstappen goes on pole and Hamilton and Russell crash out

The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers prepare for the 11th race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history this weekend in Austria. Carlos Sainz won his first ever race during a dramatic and thrilling British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where Guanyu Zhou was fortunate to escape unharmed after a massive crash at the first corner.Lewis Hamilton looked good for the win - in what would have been his first of the season - before a slow pit stop and late safety car curtailed his chances, but he did take third place and a spot on the podium after some teriffic wheel-to-wheel racing late on.Sergio Perez finished second while Charles Leclerc was fourth; Championship leader Max Verstappen had to settle for seventh place after being hampered early on by running over some debris and subsequent bodywork damage. However, Red Bull return to their home track in Spielberg, Austria, this week for the second sprint weekend of the 2022 season.Follow all the the action in qualifying:
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton avoids grid penalty for Saturday sprint race at Austrian Grand Prix after crash in qualifying

Lewis Hamilton has avoided a grid penalty for today’s sprint race in Austria – but will drive the spare car following his crash in qualifying.Hamilton sustained significant damage to the front-right of his Mercedes after he ended up in the barriers at Turn 7 at the Red Bull Ring on Friday evening.It was feared the seven-time world champion might incur a penalty for taking on a new power unit.However, Hamilton’s power unit has been salvaged and he will start from ninth on the grid for today’s 24-lap dash to the chequered flag. Hamilton has switched to a different gearbox ,...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Russell and Perez among seven summoned over pre-race messages

George Russell and Sergio Perez are among seven drivers summoned to the stewards for messages they received on the formation lap of the Sprint at the Austrian Grand Prix. Drivers are not allowed to receive specific messages from team members during formation laps to the grid, with the regulation in question stating that “The driver must drive the car alone and unaided.”
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Verstappen: Good that Hamilton can hit an apex now

Max Verstappen responded to Lewis Hamilton's dig about not being a sensible driver by saying it is reassuring that even a 37 year old can learn how to take a corner properly. Hamilton battled cleanly with Charles Leclerc at the British Grand Prix and praised the Ferrari driver for being "sensible", saying it is not the same situation he faced while battling Verstappen in 2021.
MOTORSPORTS
insideevs.com

Watch Nico Rosberg Get Scared As A Passenger In An Extreme E Off-Roader

Former Formula 1 driver Nico Rosberg is quite accustomed to going quickly, but if you take him off the grippy tarmac that he masters, he admits it’s a totally different type of driving. He recently drove one of his Extreme E racing team’s off-road EVs for the very first time, and he was also taken for a ride as a passenger with an actual pro off-road racer at the wheel.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Daniel Ricciardo initially thought Silverstone protestors were Max Verstappen fans

Daniel Ricciardo revealed he initially thought the protestors who invaded the track at Silverstone on Sunday were Max Verstappen fans due to their orange t-shirts. A group of people, protesting against global oil usage, went onto the Wellington straight during the first lap of the British Grand Prix, with the race red-flagged seconds before the first cars reached the protestors. Six people have since been charged with conspiracy to cause public nuisance after seven arrests were made by Northamptonshire Police on Sunday. Yet Australian driver Ricciardo, speaking to reporters after the race, comically believed that the group were supporters...
MOTORSPORTS
The Drive

All F1 Teams Except One Agree on Budget Cap Increase to Fight Inflation

Formula 1 teams aren't known for playing well with others. And the same can be said for when they have to agree on a common cause. Things may have actually been slightly different Friday morning at the Austrian Grand Prix, when all but one team principal said that they'll go along with an inflation-related budget cap increase. Effectively, this decision delays the directive to fix porpoising until after the summer break.
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

736K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy