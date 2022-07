Hot dog lovers might now have a reason to head upstate. Plattsburgh, a 20,000-person town located in the far northeast of New York state, dedicates the entire month of July to the Michigan, their specialty hotdog style. Topped with thick meat sauce and chopped raw onions, the Michigan is a steamed hot dog featuring one or two stripes of yellow mustard, which can be layered on top of the meat sauce or even under it.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO