Parolee arrested for firing into crowd at deadly Rochester rec center shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A parolee was identified and arrested as one of the suspects who fired a handgun into a crowd of people gathered at a recreation center in Rochester Tuesday.

Rochester police say 30-year-old Parolee Quinjavis Lewis was charged with criminal endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree.

According to authorities, Lewis was one of the individuals who fired at a crowd of 300 people at the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center. A 24-year-old man was killed and three others were injured.

Investigators arrived at the recreation center yard on Baden Street around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday and said a fight near the basketball court at the recreation escalated, leading to gunfire.

Police identified Lewis and arrested him Tuesday evening after a criminal complaint alleged that he fired multiple gunshots from a handgun in the direction of four shooting victims, including the fatally wounded 24-year-old Willie Wofford.

It remains unclear if any of the shots fired by the arrestee struck the four victims.

The 30-year-old was paroled from prison in April 2020 for criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree conviction. He was sentenced to six months in prison for pleading guilty to two separate charges of controlled possession while on parole and then arrested again in January 2021 for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

Police say, for unknown reasons, his parole was not violated and he was released from custody.

Additional charges may be presented to a Monroe County Grand Jury. Lewis was arraigned around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Major Crimes Unit has yet to identify other suspects in this fatal shooting.

