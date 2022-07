A top Russian lawmaker warned the United States that Russia may seek to reclaim Alaska in retaliation for U.S. sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. During a parliamentary session in Moscow on Wednesday, Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian Federal Assembly, told the U.S. to think twice before seizing or freezing Russian assets abroad, reminding the U.S. that Alaska once belonged to Russia and the Kremlin may want the land back.

ALASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO