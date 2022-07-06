ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for July 6, 2022

By Randy Kirby
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 26-year-old Jesus Ubaldo Quetzecua of Sedalia at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday in Saline County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, and was also wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out of Sedalia PD. Quetzecua was taken to the Saline County Sheriff's Department. The Missouri...

Sedalia, MO
