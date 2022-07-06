MSHP Arrest Reports for July 6, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Friday morning, Deputies observed a vehicle travelling eastbound on West 16th Street from South Limit Avenue in the wrong lane of travel. Deputies attempted a traffic stop, however the vehicle began to flee. The vehicle continued eastbound on 16th Street while running stop signs. The vehicle eventually crossed 16th and Marshall, where it came to a dead end. The driver, Schasse Jirjis, 36, of Sedalia, was taken into custody. Jirjis was transported to the Bothwell Regional Health Center to be evaluated before being taken to the Pettis County Jail. Jirjis is being held on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Resisting Arrest by Fleeing (Creating Substantial Risk) and Careless and Imprudent Driving.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO