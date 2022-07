Dell has announced the Inspiron 14 5425 with new AMD Barcelo APUs. While the laptop is available in multiple markets, the US has received fewer configurable options than in Germany. For example, Dell offers the Ryzen 5 5625U and Ryzen 7 5825U in Germany, but only the latter in the US. Still, the laptop comes in a Platinum Silver colour option, regardless of from where you order it.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO