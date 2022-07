NEW YORK -- A man was critically injured after being shot by police in Queens on Saturday.It happened just after 6 p.m. on 116th Avenue near Francis Lewis Boulevard in St. Albans.Several residents described hearing what sounded like fireworks, but it turned out to be several seconds of gunshots.Police say no officers were shot and a suspect is in critical condition.Some officers were taken to a local hospital to be checked out and treated for ringing in their ears.Neighbors told CBS2's Andrea Grymes it sounded like a warzone."It sounded like fireworks. You would think it was fireworks. A good 15 to 20 seconds," St. Albans resident Jamal Walker said.Mayor Eric Adams arrived at the scene of the shooting Saturday evening.Police say they will hold a news conference later this evening.Stay with CBS2 News and CBSNewYork.com for the latest on this developing story.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO