ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Best Movies of 2022 (So Far)

By Adam Nayman
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It’s not the plane, it’s the pilot,” says Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, a wryly self-reflexive line of dialogue reminding us that the one thing a star vehicle really needs is a star. But while Maverick is undeniably a “star text”—a movie contoured to the myth and mystique of Tom...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Two Stephen King Movies Are Terrorizing Netflix's Top 10 Right Now

Netflix's Top 10 lists have a lot of Stephen King this weekend -- especially considering that the author doesn't have anything new out right now. Two film adaptations of King's work are on the Top 10 Movies list on Netflix at the time of this writing. It is at number 8 while The Mist is at number 3.
MOVIES
CNET

The Scariest Film on Disney Plus Has Haunted Us for Decades

For a family-friendly streaming service full of classic kids films, Disney Plus serves up some seriously traumatic memories: Bambi's mother. Toy Story 3's ending. Everything about that awful Home Alone reboot. But for my money, the scariest film on Disney Plus is... The Black Hole. This 1979 chiller was one...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Netflix Is Axing Two Iconic Tom Hanks Movies in July

Tom Hanks fans may want to schedule a movie night soon, as two of the actor's most beloved films are leaving Netflix on July 31, 2022. Forrest Gump and You've Got Mail are both available to stream for about one more month. After that, you'll have to look somewhere besides Netflix to find these classics.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terence Davies
Person
Viggo Mortensen
Person
Anamaria Vartolomei
Person
Vincent Lindon
Person
Juliette Binoche
Person
Siegfried Sassoon
Person
Phil Tippett
Person
Joseph Kosinski
Person
Ivor Novello
Person
David Cronenberg
Person
Jafar Panahi
Person
Apichatpong Weerasethakul
ComicBook

Stephen King Compares The Black Phone to One of His Movies

The upcoming The Black Phone isn't based on a story written by Stephen King, it's actually based on a story written by his son Joe Hill, but the acclaimed author and sometimes film critic has seen the movie and he has thoughts. Speaking in an interview with SlashFilm, director Scott Derrickson (whose work has previously been praised by King!) revealed King's reaction, telling the outlet: "I know that [author Joe Hill] showed it to his dad, and Stephen King's comment... He saw it and apparently loved it. And his comment to Joe was, 'It's 'Stand By Me' in hell,' which I thought was great."
MOVIES
Collider

10 Great, Underrated Movies Recommended by Roger Ebert

Roger Ebert was one of the most influential film critics of the 20th century and the first to win the Pulitzer Prize. His reviews radiate a love of film and life, which he retained to the end, even as he battled thyroid cancer. After he passed away in 2013, the outpouring of affection for Ebert was unlike any accorded to a movie reviewer before. Robert Redford called him "one of the great champions of freedom of artistic expression," while Barack Obama simply said, "Roger was the movies."
MOVIES
The Independent

Adrien Brody predicts ‘there’ll be some controversy’ with Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic

Adrien Brody has predicted that his forthcoming film Blonde will create “some controversy” over its retelling of Marilyn Monroe’s life and death. In a new video interview on Wednesday (22 June), Brody reflected on his career highlights, including becoming the youngest person to win the Best Actor Academy award for his performance in 2002’s The Pianist. Speaking to Deadline’s Pete Hammond, Brody recalled being “in awe” of his fellow nominees, including Jack Nicholson and Daniel Day Lewis, at the ceremony that year. “I’d been working very hard but I was really a nobody and I hadn’t won for any...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maverick#Boschian
Collider

10 Iconic, Mind-Boggling Movies You Have to Watch Twice

While most modern blockbusters reliably deliver stories that hum with a certain familiarity, these hit films did just the opposite. Abandoning the comfortable status quo of more traditional tales, these are some of the most notable films that have left audiences bamboozled as they tried to wrap their heads around what they had just watched.
MOVIES
Deadline

Creepy Amusement Park Set From Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Opening On Universal Studios Tour Day And Date With Film

The actual set for a gold rush-themed amusement park, which is central to Jordan Peele’s new horror film, Nope, will be added permanently as a part of Universal Studios Hollywood’s world-famous Studio Tour. The Jupiter’s Claim set will debut Friday, July 22, in tandem with the theatrical release of Peele’s latest by Universal Pictures and the director’s Monkeypaw Productions.
MOVIES
Decider.com

New Movies On Demand: ‘The Phantom of the Open,’ ‘18 1/2,’ + More

We all love an underdog; someone who fights for the truth, who fights for what they think it right, and this week’s new movies on VOD are full of them. The Phantom of the Open, a British film starring Mark Rylance, Sally Hawkins, and Rhys Ifans, is an underdog sports story – and a true one at that – about a middle-aged man who was given the chance to compete in the 1976 British Open, despite never actually golfing before. You can certainly bet that even if he doesn’t win the tournament, he’s going to win some hearts and minds. And in 18 1/2, the political comedy-thriller co-written and directed by Dan Mirvish, Willa Fitzgerald plays a woman named Connie who has a thankless White House job circa 1974, and she happens to come across one of the most important recordings ever to be misplaced, the 18 1/2-minute long gap in the Watergate tapes. Though the story is made up, you can’t help but root for Connie to change the course of history.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Greece
IndieWire

Stephen King Slams ‘Transformers,’ Says It’s the Only Movie He Walked Out of as an Adult

Click here to read the full article. Stephen King is one of the most celebrated horror authors of all time, and many of his books have been turned into classic films. From “Stand By Me” and “The Shawshank Redemption” to “Carrie” and “Misery,” King has been an almost constant presence at the multiplex since he began publishing books in the 1970s. King is also unafraid to share his strong opinions about movies, famously distancing himself from Stanley Kubrick’s beloved adaptation of his novel “The Shining” for years. His Twitter account has long been a hotbed of the author’s pop culture...
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Underrated Movies Recommended by David Lynch

"I look at the world and I see absurdity all around me." David Lynch is the auteur behind surreal masterpieces like Twin Peaks and Mulholland Drive. His films often feature dream-like non-linear narratives and violent imagery. He has an eye for horrifying visuals (the baby in Eraserhead comes to mind), but his interest in character and psychology elevates his work above mere schlock.
MOVIES
Collider

All of Charles Chaplin's Feature Films as Director, Ranked

Charles Chaplin is perhaps the most popular and renowned figure of the silent film era. Even those who aren't familiar with his name or work likely know his character of the Little Tramp. Chaplin starred in, wrote, and directed some of the funniest and most entertaining movies of the 20th...
MOVIES
Collider

From 'True Grit' to 'Fargo': The 10 Best Coen Brothers Movies of All Time

Joel and Ethan Coen have been directed feature-length movies for nearly four decades. Across that time, the duo has managed to explore a wide variety of genres all while maintaining their affinity for strange humor and a recurring affinity for subverting storytelling conventions. Along the way, they’ve managed to deliver a swarm of motion pictures that have proven unspeakably influential. Even just in terms of quotes film buffs now work into their everyday vernacular, the Coen Brothers have become icons.
MOVIES
Collider

Stanley Kubrick's 10 Favorite Films, Ranked According to IMDb

Stanley Kubrick is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential directors of all time. An exacting perfectionist, he handled various aspects of the filmmaking process himself, including writing, editing and special effects. Notoriously, he demanded many takes of scenes - in some cases over a hundred - until he was satisfied with the results. Kubrick also possessed unusual range as a storyteller. His thirteen feature films span a range of genres, from historical (Barry Lyndon) and noir (The Killing), to sci-fi (2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange), horror (The Shining), satire (Dr Strangelove) and war (Full Metal Jacket).
MOVIES
Gamespot

Every Pixar Movie Ranked By Metacritic

Since 1995, Pixar has been producing some of the top animated movies in the industry. Even Pixar's "bad movies" aren't that bad when compared to all the other CG animated films out there. With Lightyear arriving in theaters, it's time to look at every feature movie that's come out of...
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

7 Movies Like Contraband You Must See

Directed by Baltasar Kormakur, ‘Contraband’ is an action thriller movie where a retired smuggler by the name of Chris Farraday must foray into the world he left behind one last time as his family gets involved in a sticky situation with a drug lord. Chris has retired from the smuggling business to settle down with his family — a wife and a daughter.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy