The Best Movies of 2022 (So Far)

We all love an underdog; someone who fights for the truth, who fights for what they think it right, and this week’s new movies on VOD are full of them. The Phantom of the Open, a British film starring Mark Rylance, Sally Hawkins, and Rhys Ifans, is an underdog sports story – and a true one at that – about a middle-aged man who was given the chance to compete in the 1976 British Open, despite never actually golfing before. You can certainly bet that even if he doesn’t win the tournament, he’s going to win some hearts and minds. And in 18 1/2, the political comedy-thriller co-written and directed by Dan Mirvish, Willa Fitzgerald plays a woman named Connie who has a thankless White House job circa 1974, and she happens to come across one of the most important recordings ever to be misplaced, the 18 1/2-minute long gap in the Watergate tapes. Though the story is made up, you can’t help but root for Connie to change the course of history.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO