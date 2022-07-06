Couple helps teens hide after running from Orlando fireworks show on July 4

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested at Disney's Hollywood Studios last month after a gun was found in a backpack while going through the theme park's security line. According to the police report, Nathaniel Franco Freeman, 35, voluntarily placed his bag on a security table so it could be inspected by Disney security at the theme park on June 25. However, when Freeman opened a zipper, he took the bag off the table and proceeded to ask a woman he was with if she had taken something out of the bag.

