Orlando, FL

Couple helps teens hide after running from Orlando fireworks show on July 4

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs people ran from Lake Eola during the Fourth of July...

Watch: Volusia County deputies use boat to help rescue missing man

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - When a missing man was found in the woods Friday in Volusia County, deputies and neighbors worked together to help rescue him. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office shared a video from one deputy's body-worn camera, which showed him and others calling the man's name – he reportedly had Alzheimer's disease --and walking through tropical plants and trees (and event a spider web) to find him.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
65-year-old man found by Sanford police

The Sanford Police Department has found a 65-year-old man who went missing. Police were looking for Daniel Gonzalez, who left his home around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to walk his dog and didn’t return, police said. Police said Gonzalez has since been found safely. Gonzalez is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease,...
SANFORD, FL
Man accused of raping woman at Disney resort

ORLANDO, Fla. — VIDEO ABOVE OF LATEST HEADLINES. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a man accused of committing sexual battery at an Epcot resort was arrested and they released details regarding the incident. According to deputies, they responded to Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort on 1500 Epcot Resorts...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
14-year-old boy drowns in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A teen from Altamonte Springs drowned in the ocean Thursday afternoon. According to Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the 14-year-old was swimming with friends near the 900 block of North Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach around 7:30 p.m. The three other teens he was swimming with...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
15 apartments in Palm Bay damaged in fire

PALM BAY, Fla. - Fifteen apartment homes were damaged Saturday morning after a fire at an apartment complex in Palm Bay. Two units were damaged by the fire, and others were damaged by smoke or water, an official said. A spokesperson for the American Red Cross said volunteers were sent...
PALM BAY, FL
Man arrested at Disney's Hollywood Studios after gun found in backpack, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested at Disney's Hollywood Studios last month after a gun was found in a backpack while going through the theme park's security line. According to the police report, Nathaniel Franco Freeman, 35, voluntarily placed his bag on a security table so it could be inspected by Disney security at the theme park on June 25. However, when Freeman opened a zipper, he took the bag off the table and proceeded to ask a woman he was with if she had taken something out of the bag.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

