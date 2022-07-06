ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

Hopkinton Today: Wednesday, July 6

By Jerry Spar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. Hopkinton’s Barbara...

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Westborough siblings share $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ prize with father

Four Westborough siblings are sharing a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize with their father, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. On July 1, Todd Geiger claimed a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize after the five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in the game’s drawing on May 21. He was presented with a check from the lottery for $71,000.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Another Bertucci's in Massachusetts Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Another location of a local chain of Italian restaurants has shut down, with this one being north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Bertucci's on Main Street in Andover has shut down, with a check within the locations section of the chain's website seeming to confirm this, as the outlet is no longer listed (the one in North Andover by the Andover line remains in operation).
BOSTON, MA
Massachusetts Government
Plans to convert landmark restaurant into four-story condominium building

The proposed redevelopment of a landmark restaurant site in Stoneham could prove the catalyst that catapults the community into compliance with new multi-family housing regulations imposed last year by state legislators. During a Planning Board meeting earlier this summer in Stoneham Town Hall, local businessman John Melkonian unveiled plans to...
STONEHAM, MA
3 NH Seacoast Beaches Under Advisory for High Levels of Bacteria

Several Seacoast region beaches are under advisories Saturday for high levels of fecal bacteria in the water. Samples taken by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services at the New Castle town beach, the beach at Kingston State Park and Seabrook Harbor beach all came back with results that exceeded the state standard for fecal bacteria.
NEW CASTLE, NH
Newburyport, MA, Musician Bahama Bob Found in Merrimack River

The man found in the Merrimack River Tuesday morning was identified by Newburyport Police as Robert Urzi, a musician better known as "Bahama Bob." The body of the 71-year-old was spotted between Deer Island and the Route 95 Whittier Bridge by a passerby. Newburyport Police, Massachusetts State Police, and the U.S. Coast Guard, along with the Newburyport Harbormaster, worked to recover his body.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Disney suspends filming of movie in this Massachusetts town

Disney has delayed the production of a Halloween-themed movie in a Massachusetts town, officials announced Friday. The town of Norwood was informed Thursday that the filming of the Disney Halloween-themed movie, which was scheduled to take place in the community in August, has been suspended at this time, according to General Manager Tony Mazzucco.
NORWOOD, MA
The Sale of Alcohol Was Forbidden in This MA Town for Over 100 Years

Every town has its own unique qualities. Off the top of my head, Berkshire County contains towns and cities with well-known history and attractions. North Adams for example, has some well-known hauntings (if you choose to believe) including the Hoosac Tunnel, Houghton Mansion, and who could forget about the Creature that stalks Coca-Cola Ledge? Great Barrington is the birthplace of W.E.B. DuBois, Pittsfield gave us Elizabeth Banks, and people near and far flock to the Town of Stockbridge for the annual Main Street Stockbridge at Christmas attraction. There are obviously many more famous things about Berkshire County that I left out but you get the idea. Who wouldn't want to visit our beautiful county?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Massive fire tears through home in Newton

NEWTON, Mass. — A massive four-alarm fire tore through a home in Newton late Friday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Gray Cliff Road around 10:30 p.m. found flames consuming a multi-level home. Photos and video from the scene showed the flames shooting into the...
NEWTON, MA
NH man arrested in Arlington, accused of Gorham double murder

GORHAM, N.H. — Authorities have arrested a New Hampshire man in Massachusetts on Friday, charged with the murder of two people in Gorham. Law enforcement officials announced an arrest warrant on Thursday for Craig Keville, 33, formerly of Berlin, New Hampshire, for two counts of first-degree murder, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. The warrant charges him for the deaths of 28-year-old Holly Banks and her acquaintance, 48-year-old Keith Labelle, who were killed in a Gorham home in April, according to investigators.
GORHAM, NH
Some Massachusetts towns removing fluoride from tap water

CONCORD -- Some Massachusetts towns are now removing fluoride from their tap water.Dr. Douglas Chespak of Varinos Dental Associates says fluoride is one of the biggest fighters against cavities, but a nationwide shortage of the chemical could now impact your drinking water. "Took out four teeth so far today, a lot of those was due to decay," Dr. Chespak told WBZ-TV.Public Works crews in some towns like Concord and Peabody add fluoride to their water supply to prevent tooth decay, but supply chain issues have made finding these chemicals much harder."It's basically an additive that provides, over a long period of...
CONCORD, MA
Gas Stations in New Hampshire Offer $2.38 a Gallon Prices

You have to love the Granite State. With the motto "live free or die," there is no other state that I would personally rather live in. Granite Staters are good people, hardworking, and kind. Just last week, something really incredible happened at two gas stations in New Hampshire. Travelers on...
LITTLETON, NH

