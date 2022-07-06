ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump White House bid threatens GOP midterm strategy

By Alexander Bolton, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QRGxU_0gWDGya000

( The Hill ) – Former President Trump’s plans to announce his 2024 presidential campaign as early as this summer, well before what he previously indicated, throws a wrench into Republicans’ strategy for winning back the Senate and House majorities in November.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) made clear they want the 2022 midterms to be a referendum on President Biden and his handling of inflation and the economy.

But that strategy will run into trouble if Trump announces his plans to run for president again in 2022. An early Trump campaign kickoff would give plenty of opportunity for Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other Democrats to make November a referendum on Trump instead of Biden.

Republican and Democratic strategists say Trump will also provide a shot of energy and motivation to a dispirited Democratic base that right now feels less enthusiastic than Republicans about voting in the midterms.

“Midterm elections tend to be referenda on the governing party and given President Biden’s rock-bottom job approval rating, anything that detracts from a focus on the Biden administration and its many failures weakens the Republicans’ ability to take control of Congress,” said Whit Ayres, a leading Republican pollster.

Biden’s job approval rating now stands at 38 percent, according to an average of recent polls compiled by RealClearPolitics.com.

Ayres say Republican voters are significantly more motivated than Democrats to vote given liberal disappointment over the Biden agenda.

“No question about it. The administration has managed to increase Republican enthusiasm and depress Democratic enthusiasm by the way it has governed,” he said.

Former Rep. Jim Walsh (R), who represented a swing district in upstate New York, said a Trump 2024 anouncement could hurt Republican candidates in competitive races.

“I think it causes problems for Republicans. If Trump were to announce this summer, I think it definitely causes problems for Republicans,” he said.

Walsh said if Trump launches his campaign, “it’s not going to bring Republicans out this election but what it may do is motivate Democrats.”

The non-partisan Cook Political Report races four New York House races as toss ups.

Democrats acknowledge they face an enthusiasm gap but say that would likely change if Trump announces plans to run again for president. They say their voters are already more energized in the wake of the 6-3 Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion rights case.

Trump considered announcing his White House bid last year in the aftermath of the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan when Biden’s approval ratings began their downward spiral but was talked out of it by his advisers.

Trump advisers cautioned the former president at the time that he didn’t want to “own” the midterm results if Republicans fell short of winning back the Senate and House, according to a Washington Post report in October of 2021.

The former president is now motivated to announce a bid as polls show he is losing popular support amid the damaging revelations from the House select Jan. 6 committee’s hearings. This has opened the door for potential rivals, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who led Trump 39 percent to 37 percent among likely Republican voters in New Hampshire, an early primary state, according to a recent University of New Hampshire poll.

Republican leaders in Congress fear a new Trump bid would ensure the midterms will be a fight over Trump’s false claims that he won the 2020 election. Leaders in Congress repeatedly advise Republican candidates to focus on Biden’s agenda and the economic problems facing the nation today instead of re-litigating the 2020 election.

“Objectively speaking it would be best if this midterm were run as a referendum on Biden, his overall performance and inflation, the economy and quality of life. That’s an unassailable fact,” said Scott Jennings, a Republican strategist who has advised McConnell’s past campaigns.

But Jennings said analysts can’t assume “Donald Trump cares about whether Republicans win the midterms or not.”

“His tactical objectives here are different than the party’s and he’s never shown much of an interest in what’s best of the party in this regard,” he added.

Many Senate Republicans blamed Trump for contributing to their loss of two Senate seats in last year’s election runoff in Georgia because he claimed fraud in the 2020 November election, depressing GOP turnout in the following January runoff.

“Case in point the Georgia special we had in January of last year. Trump gave no thought whatsoever to what it meant to tell Republicans their vote no longer counted,” Jennings pointed out.

McConnell on Tuesday hammered Biden’s successful push for the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which Congress passed in March of last year without a single Republican vote, which Republicans say fueled inflation.

“On a party-line basis, not a single Republican in the House or Senate voting for it, they dumped almost two trillion [dollars] on the economy,” he said during remarks to the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, echoing what has become his midterm election message.

McConnell regularly deflects questions about Trump and his actions in the runup to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol when asked by reporters, usually replying that he’s paying more attention to the issues immediately before the Senate.

Jennings predicted that McConnell and other Republicans will find a way to adapt if Trump launches his White House campaign early, even if it’s not an ideal scenario.

He also said that Democrats were always planning on making Trump central to their midterm campaign message for the Senate and House, even though Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe’s effort to do just that in the Virginia 2021 gubernatorial race failed to earn him a victory.

Ford O’Connell, a GOP strategist who was close to the Trump White House, acknowledged the GOP establishment doesn’t want Trump to jump into the presidential race early but he argued Republican leaders in Washington don’t fully understand Trump’s effectiveness on the campaign trail.

“If he’s driving the conversation, you could make an argument that he could help the Republicans even more because it’s not like the Democrats aren’t trying to focus on Trump anyway as part of their plan to scrape back some seats in the House or the Senate,” he said. “Democrats are underestimating the fact that Trump is a one-man political force of nature.”

“Mitch McConnell’s a very establishment person and he’s going to go along with the conventional wisdom” that Republicans are better off in November with Trump on the sidelines, Ford said.

“That’s what Mitch is probably thinking but I don’t if Mitch is right on that front,” he added. “It’s not like the Democrats aren’t trying to run on Trump already.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Graham’s relationship with Trump comes back to bite him

(The Hill) – Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) achieved new heights of political celebrity during the Trump years, but now finds himself in the middle of a criminal investigation linked to the battle for Georgia in the 2020 presidential race. A special grand jury in Fulton County has subpoenaed Graham...
GEORGIA STATE
WANE 15

See where all the storm damage happened

A strong thunderstorm, possibly a ‘supercell’ thunderstorm moved through northern Allen County, Indiana between 8:30 pm and 8:55 pm on Tuesday (July 6, 2022). Several areas reported 70 mph winds and trees and powerlines down. Several thousand homes lost power, trees were uprooted, and fell on roads and houses with many branches downing power lines.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Ted Cruz called a ‘coward and a liar’ as right-wing activist confronts him over Trump and Cancun

Rep Dan Crenshaw was not the only lawmaker accosted by right-wing social media activist Alex Stein at the Republican Party of Texas convention in Houston.Mr Stein also shouted abuse at Senator Ted Cruz whom he called a coward and a globalist, asked how he can like Donald Trump after he called his wife ugly, and reminded him of his vacation in Cancun during the 2021 Texas power crisis as the state experienced record low temperatures.In a video clip posted to Twitter by Mr Stein, he begins by saying: “If you care about America, why did you do that to your...
HOUSTON, TX
Newsweek

Trump 'Terrified' as Walls 'Closing in' With Cipollone Hearing: Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that her uncle is "terrified" after former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was interviewed Friday by the House select committee that is investigating last year's Capitol riot. Cipollone testified before the committee behind closed doors after the panel subpoenaed...
POTUS
Salon

Mo Brooks, betrayed by Trump in losing election bid, says he's willing to testify about Jan. 6

Correction: A previous version of the story incorrectly indicated Brooks lost a re-election bid for the House of Representatives. Tuesday's election was a runoff for Senate. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., the pro-Trump election-denier who lost his election bid for Senate this week, on Wednesday said that he'd be willing to publicly testify about January 6 to the House select committee if subpoenaed.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Jennings
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Democrats-turned-Republicans reveal reasons for party switch: 'They stopped listening to the people'

More than one million Americans have switched their party affiliation from Democrat to Republican in the last 12 months, signaling a possible red wave to come this November. Dorchester County, South Carolina council member Harriet Holman and former Cincinnati sheriff Jim Neil joined "Fox & Friends First" early Tuesday to explain their own reasons for making the switch.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump White House#Midterm Election#Trump Campaign#Republicans#Election Fraud#Gop#Senate#Democrats#Democratic#Realclearpoli
creators.com

St. Teresa Has Some Bad News for Republicans

"There are more tears shed over answered prayers than unanswered prayers," St. Teresa of Avila said. Republicans may soon learn just how that works. It used to be that Republican politicians with no fixed views on abortion could pray loudly for an end to Roe v. Wade. They knew that their stances would please abortion foes while not alarming the pro-choice majority. As long as Roe remained a law protecting the right to end a pregnancy, pro-choice voters open to other aspects of the Republican platform could shrug at such candidates.
RELIGION
Salon

“Embarrassment to our district”: Democrats trying to unseat Lauren Boebert — but so are Republicans

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley among 33 Republicans to oppose bipartisan gun legislation that passes the Senate

Senators Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and Rand Paul were among the majority of Republicans who voted against the first piece of gun legislation to pass the Senate in more than two decades, despite the fact that 15 Republicans--including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell--voted to pass it. In total, 33 Republicans voted against the legislation despite the fact that Republican Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina negotiated on the legislation with Senators Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Republican Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota did not vote.The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

The amendment ending slavery could be the key to securing abortion rights

In its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court made clear that its new majority rejects the interpretation of the right to privacy in the U.S. Constitution that made Roe v. Wade and a host of other Supreme Court precedents possible. In permitting Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks, the majority in Dobbs declared the ground on which the right to privacy stands to be sand — shifting and unsound.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy