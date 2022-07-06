Mayor Adams: ‘We Need Help’ On Guns

Photo: AFP

After a violent Fourth of July in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams is again calling for changes to the state’s bail reform law.

“We need help. I cannot say this enough, we need help,” Mayor Adams said.

About two dozen people were shot on the holiday, including three who were killed. The mayor argued that his crime fighting strategies are working, because shootings are down and arrests are up. But he said Albany needs to do more.

“If Chief Maddrey and his officers arrest someone on Monday for a violent act and they're out on Tuesday, it is like an endless flow,” Adams said.

Photo Credit: Getty Images