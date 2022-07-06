ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams: ‘We Need Help’ On Guns

By Terry Trahim
710 WOR
 3 days ago
Photo: AFP

After a violent Fourth of July in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams is again calling for changes to the state’s bail reform law.

“We need help. I cannot say this enough, we need help,” Mayor Adams said.

About two dozen people were shot on the holiday, including three who were killed. The mayor argued that his crime fighting strategies are working, because shootings are down and arrests are up. But he said Albany needs to do more.

“If Chief Maddrey and his officers arrest someone on Monday for a violent act and they're out on Tuesday, it is like an endless flow,” Adams said.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Comments / 29

Redwavecoming
3d ago

The only thing New York City needs help with is electing a new mayor.

Reply(1)
10
De Luisi A. Gerard
3d ago

Go After who is Behind the Gun ‼️ Prosecute to the Fullest Extent of the Law ‼️ Nothing is Ever said about the Element of Perpetrators behind the Violence ✔️

Reply(1)
2
Jake
3d ago

nyc lost cause already these why a lot of people muving out nyc go to different states

Reply(4)
6
 

