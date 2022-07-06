ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Liberty, IA

I-380 reopened after semi blocks early morning traffic on I-380 in North Liberty

By Nick Weig
cbs2iowa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Crews freed a jackknifed semi on I-380 that...

cbs2iowa.com

cbs2iowa.com

Motorcyclist hits deer, crashes in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office says a motorcyclist was hurt after colliding with a deer Saturday. It happened around 9 pm on Highway 100 and Covington Road. The sheriff's office says Robert Oxendine, 41, of Fairfax, was riding his motorcycle westbound...
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Man hurt after launching work van into Linn County field

LINN COUNTY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office says one man was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after driving his work van into a farm field. Deputies responded around 2:30 Saturday afternoon to the crash on County Home Road between North...
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Portion of Tower Terrace Road to close for four months

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A portion of Tower Terrace Road will close on Monday, July 11th. The closure will be between Center Point Road and Milburn Road for construction of the new I-380 interchange. Work is expected to take approximately four months. Traffic will follow the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Portion of Washington Street to close in Iowa City through September

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A portion of Washington Street in Iowa City will be completely closed to through traffic beginning on Monday July 11, 2022. This will be a stretch from Shrader Road to North Westminster Street. Access to residences will be maintained. It is anticipated...
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Names released in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) -The Scott County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the people injured in the three-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 Tuesday. Officials say Yomna Ibrahim Elbandrawy of Omaha, NE was the driver of the 2018 Mercedes and is still in the hospital. Mostafa Elgayesh of Omaha, NE, a passenger in the 2018 Mercedes, is also still hospitalized at the University of Iowa and in critical condition.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
point2homes.com

2350 C Avenue NE, Cedar Rapids, Linn County, IA, 52402

Super cute starter home, ready for new owners! Hurry to see this nicely upgraded beauty in a great NE location, close proximity to Arthur Elementary school, restaurants, and downtown Cedar Rapids. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with nice counters & appliances. Spacious bedrooms with large closets, formal dining room, beautiful original woodwork, updated electrical box, newer furnace, woodburning fireplace, and a unique 3 seasons room off the living room. Immediate possession possible! Property to be sold As-Is, any inspections will be for the buyer's knowledge only.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

1 injured in Davenport crash Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was injured in a crash in Davenport Wednesday, Davenport police said. Officers responded about 3:15 p.m. to the crash on Locust Street near Cedar Street, police said. According to officers on scene, a woman was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. Lanes...
DAVENPORT, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Tornado hits Buchanan County Tuesday

Following Tuesday's derecho across the state of Iowa, the National Weather Service, with help from Buchanan County Emergency Management, officially confirmed a tornado in Buchanan County. The tornado occurred less than a mile west of Winthrop and lifted prior to moving into town. The tornado was based on photos and...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Cedar Rapids Pride Festival is Saturday

CR Pride will be holding the Pride Festival on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. 3rd Street SE will be closed for the event between 11th Avenue and 12th Avenue, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Additionally, a “No Parking/Tow Away” zone will be enforced...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa City Man Threatens To Kill Self, Others With Homemade Bombs, Machete

(Iowa City, IA) — Iowa City police are now releasing details about Tuesday’s arrest of a man they say planted two bombs and threatened to kill himself and others. Multiple broadcast reports say incendiary devices were found at the Guide-Link Center, which provides mental health services, and at the College of Public Health building on the University of Iowa campus. Police took 23-year-old Nezzy Conway of Iowa City into custody at Guide-Link, where they say he’d assaulted officers and staff with a machete. A bomb squad from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office removed the two explosives. Conway is jailed and faces a list of charges, including terrorism.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City's Robert A. Lee Pool closed through July 13

The Robert A. Lee Pool in Iowa City will be closed at least through Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The pool is expected to reopen Thursday, July 14, 2022. This is due to a malfunction with the main pool pump. Visit icgov.org/Pools to see our pool schedule for the City Park...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Williamsburg altercation continues at Coralville hotel, leading to Parnell man’s arrest

An altercation that started in Iowa County continued at a Coralville hotel Friday night, leading to the arrest of a Parnell man. Coralville Police were called to the Country Inn and Suites By Radisson on Heartland Place just after 6:30pm for a fight in progress. Arriving officers say they met 25-year-old Jack Hooper of Hendricks Street outside the hotel. Witnesses told investigators that Hooper’s victim was inside bleeding from the face.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Fire displaces resident in Cedar Rapids early Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A person has been displaced after a fire at a mixed use building in Cedar Rapids early Tuesday morning. City officials said it happened at about 3:43 a.m. at 821 3rd Avenue SE. The building, formerly the Moniker 86 Social Club, housed a bar and restaurant and an apartment unit on the upper level. The restaurant and bar have been closed since the derecho.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Davenport police investigate shooting Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon. According to a press release, police responded to Genesis West Hospital around 4:55 p.m. for a 20-year-old man who had non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say he was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Police respond to shots fired incident Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday at 8:34 pm, Iowa City Police responded to a report of multiple shots fired on Shamrock Place. Crews on scene found one adult man was hit by gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found evidence of shots fired from multiple weapons.
IOWA CITY, IA

