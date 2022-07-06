Four Key Questions After Season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’

There are always cheerful flames flickering on the hearth in Captain Pike’s cabin on the Enterprise of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Often he has guests—crewmates and confidantes who’ve flocked to those flames, and to the warmth of their captain’s company. At Pike’s collegial Round Table, the dress code is casual, rank is irrelevant, and even ensigns speak freely. Sometimes the captain cooks, eschewing the ease of the replicator in favor of the human, homemade touch. (The man makes a mean waffle.) Then he does dishes, an apron protecting the uniform that he has to keep pristine in case a priority one message from Starfleet interrupts the bull session and beckons the captain to the bridge. The vibe and decor in Pike’s quarters are retrofuturistic—sleekness and swank crossed with common-room hominess. It’s my 2022 TV happy place. I want to boldly go to there.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO