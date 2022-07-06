ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Four Key Questions After Season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’

By Dan Comer
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, in the aftermath of the Stranger Things Season 4, Vol. 1 release, actor Jamie Campbell Bower raised eyebrows when he told Vanity Fair that he didn’t view his character, Vecna, as the show’s primary villain. By the time of this interview, the tentacled Freddy Krueger look-alike had three recent...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Ringer

TV Producer Elan Gale on How to Make a Great Reality Show

Juliet is joined by Bachelor producer extraordinaire Elan Gale to talk all things reality TV and dating. They discuss his journey as a Bachelor producer, the best ingredients for a truly great reality dating show, and the wild production process involved with his latest show, Amazon Prime’s The One That Got Away.
TV SHOWS
The Ringer

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys take a ride on some screaming goats to give their instant reactions to the highly anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder (04:04). They dive into Thor’s personal journey and how Chris Hemsworth’s performance holds up in his fourth stand-alone adventure (14:26). Later, they rank the film on the famous Midnight Meter, and give their updated Phase 4 rankings (87:21).
MOVIES
The Ringer

I’m Already Homesick for ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’

There are always cheerful flames flickering on the hearth in Captain Pike’s cabin on the Enterprise of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Often he has guests—crewmates and confidantes who’ve flocked to those flames, and to the warmth of their captain’s company. At Pike’s collegial Round Table, the dress code is casual, rank is irrelevant, and even ensigns speak freely. Sometimes the captain cooks, eschewing the ease of the replicator in favor of the human, homemade touch. (The man makes a mean waffle.) Then he does dishes, an apron protecting the uniform that he has to keep pristine in case a priority one message from Starfleet interrupts the bull session and beckons the captain to the bridge. The vibe and decor in Pike’s quarters are retrofuturistic—sleekness and swank crossed with common-room hominess. It’s my 2022 TV happy place. I want to boldly go to there.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Duffer
The Ringer

In ‘Ms. Marvel,’ Family Continues to Trump Mythology

At a family dinner midway through the second episode of Ms. Marvel, Yusuf Khan tells the story of how Kamala’s grandmother, Sana, got lost on the night of the Partition. Although Muneeba prefers to avoid the subject altogether, her husband explains how, despite being only a toddler, Sana was able to find her way back to her father by following a “trail of stars.” Kamala and her brother Aamir know this story by heart, having likely heard it throughout their childhoods, and Yusuf delivers it as if he were telling a fairy tale—an unexplainable miracle amid an indescribable tragedy. Neither Kamala nor Aamir ever seemed to read into the fantastic implications of the tale; as Aamir says, “Every Pakistani family has a Partition story.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Ringer

Our Mid-2022 Top 10 Shows

Chris and Andy are back to count down the best shows of the year … so far! They begin the episode by discussing the runners-up that didn’t make their top 10 lists (1:10), then divulge their contenders for best shows of 2022 at the midway point (25:20).
TV & VIDEOS
The Ringer

‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Episode 5 and ‘Beverly Hills’ Episode 9

On this week’s Morally Corrupt, Rachel begins the show by discussing Season 2, Episode 5 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Callie Curry (1:12). Rachel then welcomes on Amelia Wedemeyer to help break down The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12, Episode 9 and all the drama preceding it (24:45).
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Cold War#Space Race#Spiders#Russia#Vanity Fair
The Ringer

‘The Challenge: USA,’ Episode 1: Surviving the Challenge

Tyson Apostol and Amelia Wedemeyer come together to break down the premiere of The Challenge: USA. They talk about Tyson’s impressions of the rest of the cast (5:15), and how he prepared to be on this season of The Challenge (16:23). Then, they discuss what went into the pre-elimination deliberation and the big difference between Survivor and The Challenge (29:58).
TV SHOWS
The Ringer

Christian Bale: From Batman to the God Butcher

Rarely does it qualify as breaking news that someone has joined the cast of a Marvel movie. After a whopping 29 interconnected installments, it feels like every major movie star alive has logged some time in this extended universe of titans with funny names: Tilda Swinton, Tony Leung, Robert Redford, and on and on. Yet eyebrows did go up when it was announced that the villain of Thor: Love and Thunder, which hits theaters worldwide this weekend, would be played by one of Hollywood’s most serious and revered Method actors, a U.K.-born Oscar winner with seemingly no remaining interest in devoting his famously intense work ethic to the big-budget equivalent of smashing action figures together. How, so many had to wonder, had they landed Christian Bale to portray a comic-book bad guy named Gorr, The God Butcher?
MOVIES
The Ringer

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is Here!

Sean is joined by Joanna Robinson to reflect on the passing of the great James Caan, before breaking down Taika Waititi’s latest installment of the Thor story, Love and Thunder (6:37). Then, Sean is joined by French filmmaker Claire Denis to talk about her brilliant career and her latest film, Both Sides of the Blade (67:11).
MOVIES
The Ringer

James Caan Was Unlike Any Other Leading Man

James Caan rarely reminisced. “I usually talk about how much fucking money I lost on football games,” he told me in February 2021. His time as a Hollywood star? “I don’t really think about it too much—unless I get guys like you fucking bothering me.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
The Ringer

‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 5 Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna are here to dive deep into the fifth episode of Ms. Marvel. They start with their general thoughts on the episode and the series so far (4:22). Then, they go through each key scene of the episode, starting with Aisha’s journey (20:18). They then have a discussion about time travel in this show and in other popular TV shows (50:35). They talk about their expectations for the finale and answer a mailbag question (1:22.36).
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy