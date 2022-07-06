Casey Fire Department Competitive Fundraiser Friday

The Casey Fun Days will start tomorrow with a light schedule to gear up for the weekend. The events will start in the morning with a book walk put on by the Casey Library at 10:30am. Then when everyone gets off work they can go over to the Main Street near the community building to participate in the bag tournament fundraiser with the registration at 6pm and first toss will be at 6:30pm. The cost is $20 per team with proceeds going to the Casey Fire Department. The night will conclude with family game night sponsored by the Casey Library from 6-7pm.

CASEY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO