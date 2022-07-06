ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

LSU Health detects two new omicron subvariants in New Orleans

By Kylee Bond
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MvphG_0gWDFf5e00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— Scientists in New Orleans have detected two new subvariants of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, Louisiana State University announced on Tuesday.

According to the university, three cases of the BE.1 and one case of the BF.1 were discovered at the LSU Health Precision Medicine Lab after a series of tests conducted in late June. Researchers say the subvariants had not yet been detected in the United States until now.

41-year-old killed in Birmingham crash identified

In a statement, head of Genetics and facility co-director Dr. Lucio Miele says that while doctors aren’t sure how the variants originated, they will be comparing these samples with other cases across the state to learn more about how humans and animals contract, battle, and spread different variants of the disease.

“The pattern that is emerging from the data is one whereby once a dominant variant emerges, such as Delta and Omicron, the genetic diversity of the virus temporarily drops as the new variant takes over. After that, multiple subvariants emerge from mutations of the dominant variant. This is the most important time to monitor the emergence of new subvariants, especially if their numbers start increasing, and determine what’s different about them.

This kind of information is critical to understanding transmission or resistance to therapeutics.

Variants of SARS-CoV-2 have become increasingly better able to spread and to evade immunity. Omicron is more transmissible than Delta was, and Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 seem to have the ability to infect people who were immune to earlier variants and subvariants. Some have also shown resistance to monoclonal antibodies used to reduce the severity of COVID-19.

Dr. Lucio Miele, LSU Health New Orleans

Miele says that LSU, along with Ochsner, BIE, and the state health department will continue to conduct and compare research to better understand the Omicron subvariants and what they mean for Louisiana.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L'Observateur

Louisiana loses lives it could have saved to drugs

In today’s climate, drug overdose deaths have reached epidemic proportions. Last year more than 100,000 people died in the U.S. from overdosing on an addictive substance, a landmark that represents the highest recorded total ever. The need for effective action is more urgent than at any point in history, and many states are taking major steps to save lives.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Louisiana’s live bait industry under duress after 4 hurricanes in 2 years

NEW ORLEANS — A variety of factors over the past years have melded together, placing live bait shop owners under duress; frequent hurricanes, oil spills, dead zones and fish kills in the Gulf, as well as an ever changing landscape of waterways due to fresh-water diversions of the Mississippi River. Available, affordable live bait is crucial to the recreational fishing industry, but at the moment it is harder to come by and even more expensive to purchase.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Commentary: Cantrell’s disengagement is a pox on New Orleans

For the past month Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been on the go. She hit the Big Apple and its exclusive Yale Club, huddled with other mayors in Reno, took in a music festival in Switzerland and enjoyed several shows at this year’s ESSENCE Festival. There’s nothing inherently wrong with mayors traveling, particularly as ambassadors for their cities. Problems arise when things at home are not going well. In Cantrell’s case, things at home are really not going well.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Louisiana Health
New Orleans, LA
Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Birmingham, AL
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
County
New Orleans, LA
Birmingham, AL
Coronavirus
City
Delta, AL
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Local
Alabama Health
City
Delta, LA
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Birmingham, AL
Health
KPLC TV

LSU Ag Center: Louisiana vegetable planting guide

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - Producing vegetables is a favorite hobby for many people. Homegrown vegetables have better flavor because they are harvested closer to their peak ripeness, which enables the production of more of their natural sugars. Plus, there is complete joy in watching a small seed develop into...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Two new Omicron subvariants discovered; experts warn of long COVID

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU researchers at the Health Precision Medicine Lab announced that they have discovered two new Omicron subvariants of COVID-19 Tuesday. “There were four cases, three of which one apparently new subvariant and another one to another one,” said Dr. Lucio Miele, MD, Ph.D., LSU Health Precision Medicine Lab. “We don’t know whether these actually originated locally or we detected them locally but they came from somewhere else.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

New Orleans sisters killed in Mississippi Gulf Coast highway wreck

Two sisters from New Orleans were killed Saturday in a multi-vehicle wreck on U.S. 90 in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Dead are Elizabeth Kelley, 54, and Mary Kelley, 52, said Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. said. Witnesses at the site said the wreck involved four vehicles, two of which appeared...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Lsu#Health Department#Covid#Lsu Health#Genetics
Calcasieu Parish News

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star. Louisiana – The United States Marshals Service reported in early July 2022 that Operation North Star, a nationwide U.S. Marshals Service operation focused on violent crime reduction, was carried out in ten cities, including New Orleans, Louisiana, over a 30-day period in June. Over 1400 arrests were made nationwide (including 230 for homicide) and more than 160 firearms were seized. There were 164 arrests in the New Orleans metro area, with 180 warrants for violent offenses being served:25 of the arrests for Homicide, 22 for Armed Robbery, 4 Sexual Assaults, and 35 Aggravated Assaults. 46 firearms were seized in the New Orleans metro, along with narcotics and $36,200 in cash. The success of the operation, according to U.S. Marshals, is due to the critical partnerships formed by the participating local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The USMS provided additional funding to local and state law enforcement agencies so that they could work longer shifts.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Louisiana Lawmakers Urged to Override the Governor

Louisiana lawmakers are being urged to override the Governor's vetoes of several House Bills designed to keep convicted felons in jail. Our Governor is more concerned about the rights of criminals than he is about the rights and safety of Louisiana citizens. Bayou Mama Bears is a group of Louisiana mothers advocating for Louisiana citizens and their children. From BayouMamaBearscom:
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

La. residents encouraged to renew credentials before disaster strikes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana residents are encouraged to renew any important documents before disaster hits so they are prepared in case documentation is needed. The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles said that tropical storms and hurricanes can cause widespread damage and valid, unexpired documents may be required for disaster recovery assistance. Driver’s licenses, identification cards or certificates and vehicle registrations should be stored in a waterproof container that can be easily accessed.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
theadvocate.com

Riot at Alabama juvenile facility leads state to reject Louisiana's teen offenders

Alabama will no longer house Louisiana's juvenile offenders after a group of Louisiana teens caused a riot at one of that state's correctional facilities, said Louisiana 18th Judicial District Iberville District Attorney Tony Clayton, whose district encompasses Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes. The decision, which was announced...
LOUISIANA STATE
1130 AM: The Tiger

Drive Fast? New Louisiana Law on I-10 Will Catch You

Traveling to Baton Rouge or New Orleans Soon? Lay Off the Gas Pedal. Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill, SB 435 into law that takes effect on August 1st, 2022. This bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. Simply put this bill that will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
LOUISIANA STATE
bizneworleans.com

Eyecare Associates Celebrates $900K Renovation of Metairie Location

METAIRIE – Last week, EyeCare Associates celebrated the grand re-opening of its location on Veterans Boulevard following a $900,000 renovation. Doctors Scott Lanoux, Jared Vincent, David Rooney, Terrell McGinn and Kevin Kasovich participated in the event along with representatives from the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. The practice has new upstairs offices and exterior signage, a bigger call center and more administrative space.
METAIRIE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Southwest Louisiana to get New High Speed Internet Service Provider in 2023

Southwest Louisiana to get New High Speed Internet Service Provider in 2023. Louisiana – High speed internet service provider Brightspeed announced on July 7, 2022, that it will deliver up to 14,000 new fiber passings by the end of 2023 in the first phase of its fiber optics network build in the state of Louisiana. Brightspeed intends to pass an additional 14,000 fibers in the state in the coming years, for a total of up to 28,000 fiber-enabled locations in Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish is included in the areas to be serviced.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana sees biggest single-day COVID-19 case spike since January

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health reported its biggest single-day coronavirus case spike since the omicron variant surge. Louisiana reported 5,436 cases on Thursday. The last time more than 5,000 cases were reported was on Jan. 31, when the state was coming down from the omicron variant...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy