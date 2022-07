BOM would like to welcome Madeline Taylor to the team at our University Parkway location as a teller. Maddie is a Natchitoches native. She is a graduate of St. Mary’s High School, and she earned her Bachelor’s degree from Northwestern State University. She and her boyfriend, Skylar, have two cats, Sunnie and Stormie. Maddie enjoys spending time with her family and friends, watching movies, and relaxing at home in her spare time.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO