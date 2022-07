RAM- a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, two-day clinic. this weekend, July 9-10. RAM will be set up at First Baptist Church of Livingston, located at 708 E. Main Street, Livingston, TN 38570, for only two days. This clinic is in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Livingston, Tenn., and funded in part by a grant from UCEMC Cares, Inc.

LIVINGSTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO