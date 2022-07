The Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church is pleased to welcome Fr. Irion St. Romain as Pastor for the Church parish and Chancellor for St. Mary’s Catholic School. Fr. St. Romain returns to Natchitoches after serving as Pastor for St. Paul the Apostle and Our Lady of Prompt Succor Churches, both in Mansura. He has served as Pastor there for the last nine years. Prior to that, he was Associate Pastor for the Minor Basilica from 2010-2013.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO