ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Pokémon Company printed 9 billion Pokémon cards last year, doubling production to stop speculators scoring 350-fold returns on rare cards

By Nicholas Gordon
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nLTJs_0gWDFAvF00
The Pokémon Company doubled its print run of trading cards to help deflate a bubble. Sara Stathas—Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Roughly 30% of all Pokémon playing cards—the 1997 card trading game based on the Japanese animation of the same name—were printed in the last two years. The reason? Speculative traders.

Last year, the Pokémon Company—a joint venture between game publisher Nintendo and two other companies that manages all Pokémon products—said it was “aware that some fans are experiencing difficulties purchasing certain Pokémon [trading card game] products due to very high demand,” and promised to reprint “impacted products at maximum capacity.”

In June, the Pokémon Company revealed what "maximum capacity" meant.

According to date from the company's website, the group printed a whopping 9 billion playing cards between March 2021 and March 2022. That's more than double the 3.7 billion cards the company printed a year prior and well above the company's annual average of 1 billion new cards. To date, the Pokémon Company has printed roughly 43.2 billon cards since its launch.

“The overprinting is working,” Charlie Hurlocker, a senior consultant for CGC, a company that evaluates the quality of cards before auctions, told Polygon. Hurlocker says that even the most common cards would sell for six cents during the height of the Pokémon craze last year, but after Pokémon's giant print run, those cards now go for a penny.

Throughout 2021, retail investors, flush with stimulus cash, flocked to assets like cryptocurrencies or meme stocks in the hope of getting a large return quickly. Others decided go invest in Pokémon cards.

Pokémon cards are distributed in booster packs, sold at a uniform price of $4, that contain a mix of common, uncommon, and rare cards. But rare cards can resold for much more than the cost of a pack. In April 2021, lucky owners could flip a "Shiny Charizard VMAX" card—released just two months earlier—for over 350 times the price of the pack, or $1,400. (The potential return has since dropped to a mere 75 times the cost of a booster pack).

Even older, rarer cards can sell for astronomical sums of money. Early last year, a holographic Charizard card from 1999 sold on eBay for $311,800. Influencer Logan Paul bought an even rarer “Pikachu Illustrator” card—a limited-run item issued in 1998 as an award for an illustration contest—for $5.2 million in April this year.

The potential earnings led crazed collectors to strip store shelves clean of Pokémon booster packs in the hope of scoring a rare card. Interest in Pokémon trading cards as an asset surged so high last year that card grading companies—auditors that value the worth of playing card collectibles—were reporting wait times of at least ten months to value a Pokémon card.

But the rush of speculators left players who actually wanted to play the game struggling to buy new cards. Big-box retailers like Target reportedly gave the green light to store managers to call law enforcement on collectors camping overnight to snap up new shipments of cards.

Now that the Pokémon Company has increased production, some of the mania around the Pokémon market appears to be cooling off. Other meme investment options—like NFTs and Gamestop stock—that rose to prominence during the pandemic those asset classes have plunged in value in recent months, in part due to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes sparking a flight to safer assets.

Pokémon card collectors, however, can instead blame the Pokémon Company's inflation-taming card printing for their evaporated returns. But Pokémon card players may be thankful that cards are on store shelves again.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pok Mon Company#Trading Card#Fortune Features#Japanese#Pok Mon Lsb#Cgc#Polygon
Benzinga

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)?

Shiba Inu — or what was once dubbed by many the DogeCoin Killer — has seen a wild ride over the past year. Shiba was once promoted throughout social media because of the very few retail investors that were lucky enough to have turned their small investments into millions.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Card Game
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Nintendo
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Set To Explode by Over 400% and Hit Six Figures, According to Crypto Trader – Here’s the Timeline

A popular crypto strategist and trader doesn’t expect Bitcoin (BTC) to reach new all-time highs for possibly another two years. Pseudonymous trader Kaleo tells his 526,200 Twitter followers Bitcoin will trade in a sideways range, also known as being in a crab market, before exploding to a new all-time high possibly after the early-2024 halving.
BUSINESS
u.today

Whopping 750 Billion SHIB Suddenly Grabbed by “Gimli” Whale on Dip

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
Fortune

How hard the housing correction is hitting your local housing market, as told by one interactive map

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Two months ago, Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi came to Fortune with a bold call: The U.S. housing market, he said, was entering into a “housing correction.” At the time, some in the real estate industry brushed it off.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Bitcoin Investors Are Pulling Out of Exchanges in Record Numbers. Should You?

Here's why many investors are moving funds to external crypto wallets. Glassnode says that Bitcoin was withdrawn at the most aggressive rate in history last month. Some investors have lost faith in crypto's long-term performance and are cutting their losses, while others are moving assets into external crypto wallets they control.
MARKETS
Fortune

Fortune

156K+
Followers
7K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy