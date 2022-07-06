ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metuchen, NJ

NJ ‘Can’t wait’ to Use New Law Letting it Sue Gun Companies

By Michael Symons
 4 days ago
METUCHEN – Another seven gun control-related laws were signed Tuesday by Gov. Phil Murphy, including one that will allow the state to sue gun makers and sellers in state court, something they are shielded from under federal law. Murphy said the public nuisance law is perhaps the most...

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

