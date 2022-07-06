NJ ‘Can’t wait’ to Use New Law Letting it Sue Gun Companies

METUCHEN, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) signed into law seven new bills, dubbed “Gun Safety Package 3.0,” that strengthen New Jersey’s already-stringent gun laws.
During a signing event attended by state leaders in Metuchen, the new laws institute several changes, including:
Requiring out-of-state firearms owners who become New Jersey residents to obtain a firearm purchaser identification card and register all of their handguns purchased out-of-state.
Mandating that prospective gun buyers take a certified firearm safety course, under certain circumstances.
Regulating and developing electronic reporting system for handgun ammunition sales.
Banning .50 caliber rifles.
Allowing the Attorney General to pursue actions against gun...
