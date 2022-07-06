Summer Fun: Summer at Anne Arundel County Public Library

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County Restaurant Weeks is back, offering something for everyone no matter your budget or your tastes. Thirty restaurants are participating, ranging from fine dining to roadside diners to BBQ stands. Menus can go from $15 for a two-course lunch to $45 for a four-course dinner. “It’s a time for us to try something new or go to an old favorite, make sure that we invest in our small, local restaurant scenes,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. “And now more than ever, we need to make sure that our local businesses have our support as we continue to get better together.” Howard County Restaurant Weeks & Craft Beverages runs from July 11-24. A full list of restaurants can be found here.

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO