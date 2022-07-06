ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Summer Fun: Summer at Anne Arundel County Public Library

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpend the summer at the Library! The Anne Arundel County Public Library has 16 branches around the county with over 1 million books, movies, and other items to check out. They so many cool things to offer, do,...

CBS Baltimore

Howard County Restaurant Weeks Offers Foodies Creative Cuisine And Craft Beverages

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Get hungry because Howard County Restaurant Weeks is back. There will be some great meals and deals for foodies. The cuisine party, which showcases the county’s best restaurants and craft beverages, starts on Monday and continues until July 24. The restaurant and beverage festivities encourage people “to get out .. even in tougher times .. to the restaurants to support the businesses, to support the individuals who work in the restaurants,” said Amando Hof, the executive director of Visit Howard County. About 30 restaurants will be serving up mouthwatering meals and divine deals during Howard County Restaurant Weeks. “My favorite thing about...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
chesapeakefamily.com

Summer Fun: Visit Historic London Town and Gardens

Visit the “lost” colonial town and garden sanctuary at London Town and Gardens in Edgewater to experience the time period leading up to America’s independence, a valuable learning opportunity and fun outing for families. London Town was founded in 1863 as Anne Arundel County’s seat, which lasted...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
chesapeakefamily.com

Weekend Fun Things to Do: July 8-10

Youth Summer Show: All Shook Up. The music of Elvis comes alive in All Shook Up. All Shook Up is a rocking, heartwarming tale about following dreams, opening up to love, and the power of music. Performance Dates: Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 17. Location: Pascal Center for the Performing Arts on the main campus of Anne Arundel Community College, 101 College Parkway, Arnold.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
howardcountymd.gov

Howard County’s Best Restaurants and Breweries Offer Special Menus and Fare During Summer Restaurant Weeks 

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and Visit Howard County announced spectacular Summer Restaurant and Craft Beverage Weeks will be July 11th - 24th, 2022. Nearly 30 restaurants and craft beverage creators are featuring specialty menu items and drinks over during the two weeks. A full list of participating locations is available here. Photos of the event can be found here.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Maryland Government
Anne Arundel County, MD
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Restaurant Weeks Returns July 11-24

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County Restaurant Weeks is back, offering something for everyone no matter your budget or your tastes. Thirty restaurants are participating, ranging from fine dining to roadside diners to BBQ stands. Menus can go from $15 for a two-course lunch to $45 for a four-course dinner. “It’s a time for us to try something new or go to an old favorite, make sure that we invest in our small, local restaurant scenes,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. “And now more than ever, we need to make sure that our local businesses have our support as we continue to get better together.” Howard County Restaurant Weeks & Craft Beverages runs from July 11-24. A full list of restaurants can be found here.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
wnav.com

Former Crownsville Hospital Site Sold to Anne Arundel County for One Dollar

It’s been a plan of County Executive Stueart Pittman to get the Crownsville Hospital site, all 460 acres of it, from the state to turn the place for healing, converting some buildings into community spaces, while transforming most of the land into a sort of park. Yesterday the state’s Board of Public Works approved the sale of that parcel of land, which is smack in the middle of Anne Arundel, to the county for $1.00.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
chesapeakefamily.com

Summer Fun: It’s Opening Day at the Bowie Ice Arena

The City of Bowie Ice Arena is a year round ice skating facility. When it first opened in 1971 it was only a seasonal facility, but today the Ice Arena is open for skating July through April each year. The 2022-23 skating season will mark the 51st season of skating at the City of Bowie Ice Arena. It has been closed for annual maintenance but opens today, July 9!
BOWIE, MD
Washingtonian.com

7 Summer Day Trips That Are an Easy Drive From DC

Travel is at the top of many summer bucket lists, and in the Washington region, you don’t have to go far to find something new to do or learn. We asked local experts and hobbyists to share favorite spots for exploring their passion within a three-hour drive of the city. From birding to biking to breweries, here are seven fun day trips.
weaa.org

Baltimore Symphony Cancels Ten Concerts After Attendance Slides

(Baltimore, MD) -- Officials with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra say they've had to cancel ten concerts next season because of a drop in attendance this past season. The ten concerts had been originally scheduled for Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. Although attendance had been increasing by the end of last season,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Longtime Cockeysville baker remembered for his kindness

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — A longtime fixture in the Cockeysville community is being remembered for his kindness. George Simon, the patriarch of Simon's Bakery in the Cranbrook Shopping Center, died earlier this week at the age of 90. In 1962, Simon opened his first bakery on Taylor Avenue. Then, in...
whatsupmag.com

Savor the Chesapeake: July 2022

Restaurant news and culinary trends throughout the Chesapeake Bay region. July boasts Independence Day, barbecue, crushes, and crab feasts. This year we’re going to have to practice our crab picking because there are two new crab houses opening near us! Plus, we offer alternatives to classic orange crushes, intel about more new restaurants to the area, and D.C.’s first ever Veg Restaurant Week.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

