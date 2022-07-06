ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Farmer’s Market, July 6

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Coos Bay Downtown Association’s Wednesday Farmer’s...

COVID-19 in Oregon & Coos Co., July 8

OHA report, July 7, 2022 – Cases: 1,638 new, 821,305 total; Deaths: 3 new, 7,839 total; Hospitalized: 423, 21 more than last week (6/29). CHE report, July 7, 2022 – New cases: 40; Active cases: 334; Hospitalizations: 6; New deaths: 0, 161 total; Total cases: 12,048.
COOS COUNTY, OR
STRUCTURE FIRE CONTAINED TO GARAGE

A structure fire was contained to the garage, in the 3600 block of Carnes Road in the Green District on Friday. A report from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said crews responded just after 11:00 a.m. when a neighbor and several other people in the area reported the fire. The first arriving fire engine reported heavy smoke coming from the garage area. Crews were able to knock down the fire. There was no fire damage to the nearby house.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Rural Oregon cities receiving grant money to support communities

OREGON -- Over $6.5 million in grant money is going to five rural community projects across Oregon to help community development. The Community Development Block Grant program is intended to support the development of livable communities by expanding economic opportunities and providing housing for low-income people. Business Oregon says this round of funding includes a little over $6.5 million that will support five cities and counties. Business Oregon is a government agency that administers the allocation of the state of Oregon’s CDBG funds for non-metropolitan cities and counties.
OREGON STATE
Police logs, July 7

According to an entry on the NBPD log for July 5, 6:18 a.m., 300 block State St., “burglary.” At 1:09 p.m., 500 block Clark St., “burglary.”. According to an entry on the NBPD log for July 5, 6:18 a.m., 400 block State St., “unlawful entry into MV.” Also, at 6:18 a.m., same block, 400 block State St., “unlawful entry into MV.” At 8:39 a.m., also 400 block State St., “unlawful entry into vehicle.” At 8:50 a.m., 400 block Clark St., “unlawful entry into vehicle.” At 9:37 a.m., also 400 block Clark St., “unlawful entry into MV.”
COOS COUNTY, OR
Curry County joins high-risk COVID-19 list

ATLANTA, Geo. -- Curry County is joining other Southern Oregon counties in the nation's high-risk category for coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists Curry County in the CDC's high category for COVID-19 spread and infection risk. CDC says, "Levels can be low, medium, or high and...
CURRY COUNTY, OR
Wildlife Safari Park in Winston, Oregon

I have been an animal lover since I was about five years old. From 1972, the first year the Wildlife Safari opened, I have been a huge fan. Frank Hart was a man who dreamt of creating a facility in the Pacific Northwest to house rare and endangered species from all around the world. Hart's idea came to fruition in 1972, when he opened the Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon. Now, almost 50 years later, the 600 acre park is a non-profit, internationally known space, dedicated to the education of visitors and the conservation of species. It has enough room to allow animals the freedom of movement in a natural habitat.
WINSTON, OR
Fatal Accident Hwy. 38, Douglas Co., July 7

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to multi-vehicle, serious injury, blocking crash on Highway 38 near milepost 25. Preliminary investigation revealed a tan Toyota Corolla, operated by Cedric Lossing (24) of Myrtle Point, was traveling east overtaking a motorhome in the passing lanes when it crossed the centerline and crashed head on into a westbound Jeep Cherokee, operated by Cathy Fore (60) of North Bend. A red Peterbilt dump truck, operated by David Buoy (60) of Clatskanie, was traveling westbound following the Jeep Cherokee and attempted to avoid the collision by steering into the eastbound lane where it crashed through an eastbound bumper-pulled Winnebago travel trailer pulled by a Grey Ford F150, operated by Timothy Prulheire (70) of Grants Pass. The grey Ford F150 traveled into the westbound lane where it collided with a blue Kenworth dump truck, operated by Dillan Bloomer (27) of Clark Fork, Idaho, pulling a flatbed utility trailer hauling a grader. Cedric Lossing was transported to RiverBend Hospital in Eugene. Cathy Fore and a passenger in the Jeep, Patrick Culbertson (70) of Myrtle Point, were transported to RiverBend Hospital in Eugene. Patrick Culbertson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at RiverBend. David Buoy and Dillon Bloomer were uninjured. Timothy Prulheire and his passenger, Joan Prulhiere (81) of Grants Pass, reported minor injury but declined medical treatment at the scene. Hwy 38 traffic remained open while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit members investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Scottsburg Fire Department, Reach Air Ambulance, North Douglas Fire and Ambulance, Kellogg Fire Department, Elkton Fire Department and ODOT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 7.8.22

Douglas C.A.R.E.S. Executive Director Sara Wickersham talks about their capitol campaign and their plans to purchase and remodel their current building. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 7 8 2022.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Missing Person, Coos Co., July 8

CCSO release – Date / Time: 07-07-22; Case Number(s): S2217661; Classification: Request for public assistance to locate a missing individual; Location: Last known location: Weyerhauser Lands; Victim: 84 year old George L Lagrou; Narrative: The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 84 year old George L Lagrou, who was last know to be at Mile Post 7 of Weyerhauser Lane in Alleghany at about 11:23 AM today, 7 July. So far, Deputies have been unable to find Mr. Lagrou. Mr Lagrou is known to get rides into town and frequent restaurants, bars and grocery stores. If you see Mr. Lagrou, please call the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-7830 so we can reunite him with his family.
COOS COUNTY, OR
MYRTLE POINT MAN DECEASED, FOUR INJURED IN SERIOUS WRECK

A Myrtle Point man is deceased, and four people were injured, following a serious chain reaction wreck on Tuesday. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:30 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash, which was blocking Highway 38 near milepost 25, about three miles east of Scottsburg.
MYRTLE POINT, OR
Fatal crash on HWY 38-Douglas County

Douglas County(Released by Oregon State Police)-On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to multi-vehicle, serious injury, blocking crash on Highway 38 near milepost 25. Preliminary investigation revealed a tan Toyota Corolla, operated by Cedric Lossing (24) of Myrtle Point, was...
HEAVY RAIN LEADS TO SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH

Heavy rain led to a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night. An Oregon State Police report said just after 6:30 p.m. troopers were dispatched to the wreck on Interstate 5 southbound about a mile south of the summit of Roberts Mountain. The driver of a sedan said he was traveling at about fifty-five miles an hour, due to the weather, when he lost control of his vehicle and it hit the center barrier. The sedan sustained heavy front-end damage and had to be towed.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
WOMAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER ALLEGED ELUDE AND CRASH

A Roseburg woman was hospitalized after an alleged elude and crash incident on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:30 p.m., an officer stopped 69-year old Diane Baldwin on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard for speeding. Baldwin allegedly sped away through a congested area on Diamond Lake. Deputies located the suspect driving the wrong way on Southeast Stephens Street and re-engaged the pursuit.
ROSEBURG, OR
Coos County deputies searching for missing person

ALLEGANY, Ore. – The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to find a person who went missing from the Allegany area yesterday morning. The CCSO says they are actively searching for George L Lagrou, 84. Lagrou is said to have last been seen around mile post 7 of Weyerhauser Lane in Allegany at about 11:30 a.m. on July 7. Deputies say Lagrou is known to get rides into town and frequent restaurants, bars and grocery stores.
COOS COUNTY, OR
High speed chase ends with spike strips in Coos County after near miss with child

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A driver being pursued for reckless driving after nearly hitting a child led law enforcement on a high speed chase in Coos County. The Coos County Sheriff's Office reports that on Thursday, June 30 at 3:10 p.m., a citizen made a direct report of a reckless driver who had nearly struck a young child to a Patrol Deputy on Libby Lane headed towards Charleston.
COOS COUNTY, OR
Attempted Murder Charge, July 6

CCSO release – Date / Time: 06/30/22 5:30 p.m.; Case Number(s): S2216998; Classification: Attempted Murder, Assault I; Location: 93501 Timber Lane, Coos Bay, Oregon 97420; Suspect(s): Wagoner, Jesse L. 31 years old; Narrative: On July 1, 2022 at approximately 09:00 a.m. a Coos County Sheriff’s deputy responded to Timber Lane in Coos Bay for a report of an assault which had occurred at that location the night prior, but had just been reported to law enforcement. During an investigation, evidence of the assault was found on the property located, and it was believed the suspect, 21 year old Jesse L. Wagoner of Coos Bay was hiding inside a fifth wheel trailer on the property. The investigation also revealed a female victim had been significantly burned inside of a vehicle and subsequently been life flight (transported) to a Portland area hospital for serious burns sustained from the incident. Because of the serious nature of the call, a major crimes team call was activated. While additional officers were arriving at the Timber Lane address and an application for a search warrant was being completed to search the trailer, the suspect (Mr. Wagoner) ignited the trailer on fire from inside. Officers on scene took swift action and chose to enter the trailer, extinguishing the fire and ultimately saving the suspect’s life. The single occupant of the trailer Jesse L. Wagoner was taken to Bay Area Hospital for evaluation and later transported to the Coos County Jail on the charges of Attempted Murder and Assault I. This investigation is on-going.
COOS BAY, OR

