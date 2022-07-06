ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Recreational use advisory issued for areas around Eagle Ridge County Park in Upper Klamath Lake, July 6

oregontoday.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorrection: Not Eagle Point, but Eagle Ridge instead. PORTLAND, Ore.—Oregon Health Authority (OHA) issued a recreational use health advisory July 1 for areas around Eagle Ridge County Park in Upper Klamath Lake due to the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom and cyanotoxins above recreational use values...

oregontoday.net

Comments / 0

Related
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon & Coos Co., July 8

OHA report, July 7, 2022 – Cases: 1,638 new, 821,305 total; Deaths: 3 new, 7,839 total; Hospitalized: 423, 21 more than last week (6/29). CHE report, July 7, 2022 – New cases: 40; Active cases: 334; Hospitalizations: 6; New deaths: 0, 161 total; Total cases: 12,048.
COOS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow, Josephine Co., July 8

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 300 block of Gene Brown Rd. O’Brien, Josephine County. s a result, 3,547 illegal marijuana plants contained in five (5) large greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures (greenhouses), unpermitted water tanks, unpermitted electrical installations, and illegal water diversion from a nearby waterway. Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy