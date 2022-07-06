ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24-year-old man killed feet from Logan home, 10 shots fired: Police

By 6abc Digital Staff
 3 days ago
24-year-old man shot and killed feet from Philly home

Arriving officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 24-year-old man was shot and killed just feet from his home in the Logan section of Philadelphia.

It happened just after midnight Wednesday on the 900 block of East Locust Avenue.

Arriving officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

He was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a gunman fired at least 10 shots at close range.

Most of the spent shell casings were found on the sidewalk inches from where the victim was lying, police say.

Friends and family tell authorities the victim lived about two houses down from where the shooting took place.

Police hope nearby private surveillance cameras will help lead them to a suspect.

