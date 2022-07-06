ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Ms. Marvel episode 5 review: "A brave, necessary story"

By Bradley Russell
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FaGDM_0gWDCqf200
(Image: © Marvel Studios)

Warning: spoilers for Ms. Marvel episode 5 ahead – turn back now if you have not seen the latest episode of the MCU show.

Marvel has been criticised for its wayward output in recent years. For some, it’s lacking a unified purpose or Big Bad to bring the cinematic universe together. But there’s another side to the argument: the scattershot approach has allowed new writers and voices to flourish and, as a result, you get brave, necessary stories such as the one told in ‘Time and Again’.

Kamala may have been transported back to the time of Partition in last week’s episode, but this begins a few years earlier in 1942 with her great-grandmother Aisha. In a show called Ms. Marvel, it’s a bold choice for the title character to be absent from the first half of an episode – and an even bolder choice to spend that time on a slow character study of a woman living through a fractured time period that touches on colonialism, religion, and the diaspora of millions.

The care and attention with which Aisha’s journey is drawn allows that heavy material to flourish. Those themes are wisely weaved into the love story of Aisha and Hasan as they grow closer, have a child (Kamala’s grandmother), and are forced to flee their home due to the twin threats of Partition and Clandestine leader Najma. It’s all aided immensely by actor Mehwish Hayat, who captures the emotional solitude of a woman trapped between two worlds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LVXdC_0gWDCqf200
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

When Kamala does arrive on the scene, it brings the series full circle. The stories of Aisha and her grandmother, told as legend across the dinner table, come screaming into life as Kamala – with a bit of timey-wimey trickery – becomes the one to lead her grandmother to the train and, eventually, to a life in America.

It’s a perfect cap on the episode’s key themes: amid all the hate and suspicion, a human connection prevails. It’s reminiscent, too, of the Watchmen TV show’s much celebrated black-and-white Hooded Justice origin episode – which also diverted away from the series’ main narrative to dive back into history and examine the destructive cycle of generational trauma.

Where ‘Time and Again’ does falter, however, is back in the present day. The belated reunion between three generations of the Khan family is touching and absolutely strikes the right emotional notes, but it comes at the cost of the Clandestines. Najma, for so long positioned as the primary villain, is dispatched – at her own hand – by stepping into the Veil of Noor… and that’s it. No big fight, no big reveal. It’s as anti-climactic and deflating as anything seen so far in the MCU’s small-screen efforts.

Back in the USA, we get an awkward exchange between Bruno and Kamran – and a Damage Control cliffhanger. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the closing moments were significantly changed in reshoots – Kamran being the next significant roadblock for Kamala would have continued the thematic throughline of a painful lineage being carried from parent to child (in this case, Najma’s powers transferring to Kamran). But instead, the DCC drone reveal doesn’t really land.

Paradoxically, the greatest strength of ‘Time and Again’ – telling a complete, powerful story and wrapping up Kamala’s arc – makes the imminent finale feel a little redundant. Marvel may yet have one more rabbit to pull out of the hat – please not Mephisto – but you can’t help but shake the feeling that Kamala should have been heading to 2023’s The Marvels off the back of this episode. After all, it’s one of the most interesting things Marvel has done in years. Let’s just hope the MCU can shake its usual season finale curse – even if it might not be able to top what came before.

Today's best Disney+ deals

Disney+ Monthly

(opens in new tab)

$7.99

/mth

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

at Disney+ (opens in new tab)

Disney+ Yearly

(opens in new tab)

$79.99

/year

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

at Disney+ (opens in new tab)

Ms. Marvel is on Disney Plus now, with new episodes coming every Wednesday – check out the full Ms. Marvel release schedule for more. For more, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4 and Loki season 2.

The Verdict

4

4 out of 5

Ms. Marvel

‘Time and Again’ chooses the right moment to head back into the history of Kamala’s family, even if it comes at the expense of the series’ present-day villain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b9NN8_0gWDCqf200

I'm the Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aisha
Person
Mehwish Hayat
GamesRadar

7 new Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means another batch of brand new streaming recommendations. This week, The Boys season 3 comes to an end in an explosive finale, while new crime drama miniseries Black Bird, starring Taron Egerton and Ray Liotta, premieres on Apple TV Plus. US viewers can catch up on Killing Eve season 4, too, with the final installment of the show arriving on Hulu.
MOVIES
The Independent

Dave Chappelle speech calling teenagers who opposed his trans jokes ‘instruments of oppression’ released on Netflix

Netflix has released a speech by Dave Chappelle, in which the comedian addresses the backlash he has faced for his controversial comments about the trans community. The new release – titled What’s in a Name? – arrived on the platform on Thursday (7 July). It is a 40-minute speech that Chappelle made in November at his former school in Washington DC, The Duke Ellington School of the Arts.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sopranos actor Tony Sirico dies age 79

Sopranos actor Tony Sirico, who played Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri on the hit HBO show, has died aged 79, his family has announced. The actor, who appeared in all six seasons of The Sopranos alongside James Gandolfini and Edie Falco, died on Friday morning at an assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale, in Florida.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
GamesRadar

The Red Dead Online community is in mourning after Rockstar announces no more major updates

Red Dead Online fans are officially in mourning after Rockstar announces that it is no longer going to be rolling out any "major" updates on the game to focus on GTA 6. Yesterday, Rockstar put the final nail in the coffin for Red Dead Online after it announced in a new blog post (opens in new tab) that it was "making some changes to how we support Red Dead Online." According to the post, there will be no more "major themed content updates like in previous years" but the developer will still "build upon existing modes and new telegram missions."
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes
The Guardian

James Ellroy: ‘Alcoholics Anonymous was good for hot tub parties in the 70s’

James Ellroy, 74, is a crime writer known for his hard-boiled noir novels and true crime essays. Feted for his “LA quartet” of novels, which includes The Black Dahlia and LA Confidential, and his “Underworld USA” series examining US political corruption, many of Ellroy’s obsessions (murder, crime, politics, masculinity) have been influenced by the unsolved 1958 murder of his mother, Geneva Hilliker. Recently, he released two books from his “Second LA Quartet” – Perfidia (2014) and The Storm (2019) – which begin with Pearl Harbour and take place during the second world war. Ellroy has a new podcast, James Ellroy’s Hollywood Death Trip, which features him reading several of his true-crime essays.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

My boy is a jigsaw genius, but am I missing something?

It was my wife’s fault, mostly. The entire chain of events can be traced back to one interaction she had a few months back with another mum, when the subject of jigsaws came up. Having always enjoyed them, our son is now so good at them he routinely completes them with the tiles facing down, ignoring the design in favour of merely matching the shapes on sight. Our natural inclination towards pride in our son notwithstanding, we allow that this is objectively impressive. It’s just that I also find it slightly unnerving, like something I can imagine kids being made to do in a Cold War orphanage.
KIDS
GamesRadar

Marvel fans are divided over Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Thor: Love and Thunder! Turn back now if you haven't seen the new Marvel movie!. Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher wreaks havoc on the MCU's deities in Thor: Love and Thunder, wielding his sinister Necrosword to take revenge against all gods after the death of his daughter. Director Taika Waititi hyped the bad guy up before the film arrived, teasing he tested the best of any Marvel villain in test screenings – and with the movie finally here, fans finally get to see the god-slayer in action.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
GamesRadar

Stranger Things fans have come up with a bleak theory explaining Max's fate

*Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Stranger Things season 4*. Max Mayfield had a rough time of it in Stranger Things 4. First, she had a scary run-in with the villainous Vecna (opens in new tab), before Kate Bush and her pals saved her, then technically died during her second confrontation with the big bad. In episode 9, the character was left potentially blind and in a coma, with several broken bones – but according to fans, her current situation may be even worse than it seems.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

Steven Yeun joins Robert Pattinson in Bong Joon Ho's next movie

Steven Yeun has been cast alongside Robert Pattinson in Bong Joon Ho's upcoming sci-fi flick. Yeun made a name for himself starring as Glenn from the first season of AMC's long-running survival horror series The Walking Dead all the way through to the character's brutal death at the hands of Negan in season six. He would later become the first Asian American actor nominated for an Academy Award for his critically acclaimed work on Minari, which he starred in and executive produced. He currently has roles in the adult animated series Tuca & Bertie and Invincible.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy