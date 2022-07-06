Two overnight Evansville fires investigated as arson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As the Tri-State experienced triple digit temperatures Tuesday, the Evansville Fire Department battled two overnight fires.

Those two fires are now being investigated as arson.

Police reports say the fires are being investigated as arson and both the Evansville Police and the fire marshal’s office

The first call came in shortly before midnight in the 2000 block of East Oregon Street.

A fire investigator tells Eyewitness News two vacant houses caught fire after what is likely a fireworks ignited between the them.

Crews had to break into both houses to put out the flames.

The fire was extinguished in a few minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

At the same time, another fire broke out in the 1400 block of Linwood Avenue.

Crews say a detached garage caught fire.

The house the garage belonged did not catch fire but a home in a nearby alley sustained damage.

Officials said on Wednesday the two house fires were likely sparked by fireworks. Chief Ron Campbell suggested residents refrain from shooting fireworks, which are allowed through July 9 per Evansville’s city ordinance.

No one was injured in either fire.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).