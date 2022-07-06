ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Sadiqa Reynolds, the woman from The Bronx who chose us and changed Louisville forever

By Marc Murphy
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
Sadiqa Reynolds has announced she is stepping down from the Louisville Urban League. This cartoon was originally published when the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center opened and changed Louisville forever. So many others will tell "Sadiqa stories" and I hesitated because I didn’t want to be accused of grabbing some reflected glory upon her departure from the Louisville Urban League. Yeah, I know her. You could fill the enormous Sports and Learning Center, its outdoor track and the parking lot, too, with people who know Sadiqa. With people whose lives are better because of it.

Others will write in such grand superlatives you may doubt them. Don’t. It’s common to hear someone say “bottle that” or “inject that into my veins.” Let me tell you, if they’re talking about Sadiqa, you’re not strong enough for that. Not even on the rocks and not even with water. This woman from The Bronx chose us and while, really, we didn’t have a choice - her smile always makes you think you do - this City is better, stronger, asks more questions, stands for more truth and works harder because of it.

Others know Sadiqa Reynolds better than I do and I don’t know what’s next for her. But I know this: In any fight that comes, that will inevitably come, I know I’m on the right side if I’m standing with her. Sure, the Sports and Learning Center changed Louisville forever.

But Sadiqa had already done that.

Marc Murphy is The Courier Journal's contributing cartoonist. Find him on Twitter @MurphyCartoons

