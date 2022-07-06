ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

On the Menu: Trailhead Pizzeria adds a Saturday farmers' market to what it offers

By Carol Kugler
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nRMVU_0gWDCTYR00

Trailhead Pizzeria has offered fresh produce alongside its pizzas, sandwiches and cold drinks inside its store along Ind. 446 but has just begun a farmers' market, open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Owner Mark Bell said the market will continue at least through the end of August. Vendors include Muddy Moon Farm, with flowers, frozen chicken and vegetables including leeks, tomatoes and green beans; Bread and Roses Farm , selling homemade sauces, sauerkraut and pickled items; Quarrymen Coffee ; and gourmet dog food from Clear Creek Natural Products .

Trailhead Pizzeria will have biscuits and gravy, made to your order, along with other "country fare," Bell said. He decided to open the market for people camping nearby as well as people heading to Lake Monore for fishing, boating or other recreation. Bell explained that Smithville Farmers' Market , open 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, serves people on the west side of Lake Monroe and now Trailhead's farmers' market can serve people on the east side of the lake.

Things to do in Bloomington: Want to get away close to home? Try cabins, castles and yurts in the Bloomington area

If there's enough interest, Bell may offer boxed lunches as well. "We'll evolve as we grow," he said.

Trailhead Pizzeria is at 4303 Ind. 446.

Aver's adds brunch

Aver's Public House , the newest concept from Aver's Pizza at 1285 S. College Mall Road, added Sunday brunch to its lineup. Brunch hours will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Chicken and waffles, with hand-breaded chicken tenders, along with breakfast pizza and breakfast nachos are available. Drink specials will include mimosas and bellinis.

More from 'On the Menu': Trailhead Pizzeria making its way back; Function Brewing changes its name

FARM changes its cocktail menu

FARMbloomington just released its summer cocktail menu, with frozen drinks available as well as the Tahitian Honeybee, with rum, lemon juice, honey and more. For people who don't want alcohol, FARM also has a virgin cocktail menu.

FARMbloomington is at 108 E. Kirkwood Ave.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: On the Menu: Trailhead Pizzeria adds a Saturday farmers' market to what it offers

Comments / 0

Related
shelbycountypost.com

Linne's Bakery and Cafe has new owners

There are now new owners of a Shelbyville downtown business. Many would call the business a staple in their daily diet. Linne's Bakery and Cafe posted the following announcement on the business Facebook page:. Good evening friends of Linnes Bakery and Moore... I want to share my heart with you,...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WTHR

Good News: Half Liter BBQ

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited Broad Ripple this week, meeting customers at Half Liter BBQ. The assignment was finding people who wanted to talk about the good things going on in their lives, but Dave didn't miss the opportunity to also sample the tasty menu items. Eddie...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Top 6 Things to do this Weekend around Indianapolis | July 8-10

Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 6 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Enjoy food trucks along with our famous apple cider donuts and apple cider slushies from the Sugar Shack. You can also enjoy picking flowers here at Dulls Tree Farm. Admission is $10/car or $5/person.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomington, IN
Lifestyle
Bloomington, IN
Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
City
Bloomington, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Bacteria causes the closure of Deming Park Pool

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Residents looking to cool down will have to look to places other than Deming Park. In a post on the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Facebook page, officials announced that results from a 24-hour Total Coliform test came back showing the presence of bacteria in the water. Pool officials […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHR

How you can fight mosquitoes with a garden

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer means mosquitoes in Indiana. Our very dry weather has kept their numbers down recently, but that can change quickly. All it takes is some water and a few days, and you could be facing hundreds of mosquitoes. Not only are they annoying, they can spread dangerous...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizzeria#Chicken Tenders#Camping#Trailhead#Alcohol#Food Drink#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Muddy Moon Farm
WRTV

Funeral arrangements announced for longtime Bloomington firefighter

BLOOMINGTON — A longtime firefighter, Marine veteran and community member was recognized Friday after he became a tissue donor. Robert Loviscek Jr. of Bloomington died unexpectedly on July 5. He was a Bloomington firefighter for over 20 years. “Bob Loviscek exemplified the qualities of dedication, professionalism, and selflessness that...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Firefighter Robert Loviscek honored with procession Friday afternoon in Bloomington, Indiana

A procession for Bloomington Fire Department Firefighter Robert Loviscek rolled from Indianapolis to Bloomington, Friday afternoon. “Visitation, on July 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., ending at 8:00 p.m., at The Funeral Chapel, 3000 E. Third St., BLOOMINGTON, IN. Service, on July 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., at Ivy Tech Shrive Hall, 200 Daniels Way, BLOOMINGTON, IN.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
mymixfm.com

This is the best cheesecake in Indiana, according to Yelpers

The Empire State may be known for its creamy cheesecake, but Indiana also has some cheesecake worth celebrating. Yelp has named the cheesecake at Tinker Street (402 E. 16th Street) in Indianapolis as the best in the Hoosier State. Tinker Street has a seasonal, everchanging dessert menu — so it’s...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WIBC.com

Purple Line Construction, Other Indy Projects to Start Monday

INDIANAPOLIS–Purple Line construction is supposed to resume in Indianapolis Monday morning. “Purple Line construction will enter a new 130-day closure along 38th Street between Keystone and Emerson avenues. One eastbound lane will remain open. Westbound lanes will be closed between Keystone and Emerson. Traffic will be detoured via Emerson Avenue, 46th Street and Keystone Avenue,” said Carrie Black, IndyGo Director of Communications.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

IACS warns of parvo spike, offers free parvo vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Animal Care Services has seen an increase in canine parvovirus cases at the shelter and is encouraging dog owners to get their pets vaccinated. Five dogs have tested positive for parvo since coming into IACS on Sunday. The dogs were able to stay with their...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Bloomington firefighter gives gift of life through tissue donation

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington community, family, friends, and fellow first responders are honoring a Hoosier hero who will continue to serve others even after his passing. On Friday, Bloomington firefighter Robert Loviscek, a registered donor, donated his tissue at Indiana Donor Network. The Indiana Donor Network said his decision to be a tissue donor […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Father, 2 kids displaced after fire at Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A fire in Columbus has left a father and his two small children without their home. Neighbors reported the fire at a rental on S. Cherry Street around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. Fire officials arrived to find a single-story home and a nearby vehicle on fire. Neighbors told them it was possible children […]
COLUMBUS, IN
WLFI.com

"It will be the largest of its kind in the world" - Several big investments are coming to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several multi-million dollar projects will be underway in Terre Haute soon. This includes the much anticipated arrival of Boulder Industries. This comes after months of discussion and debate from city leaders. But after a unanimous vote on Thursday evening, Boulder industries will officially make its presence known here in the Wabash Valley.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Drought update after recent rainfall

INDIANAPOLIS — Our most recent drought monitor was released on Thursday, July 7 with data valid up through July 5, 2022. New drought monitors are released every Thursday from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture. The recent rainfall is not accounted for,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy