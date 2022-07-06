On the Menu: Trailhead Pizzeria adds a Saturday farmers' market to what it offers

Trailhead Pizzeria has offered fresh produce alongside its pizzas, sandwiches and cold drinks inside its store along Ind. 446 but has just begun a farmers' market, open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Owner Mark Bell said the market will continue at least through the end of August. Vendors include Muddy Moon Farm, with flowers, frozen chicken and vegetables including leeks, tomatoes and green beans; Bread and Roses Farm , selling homemade sauces, sauerkraut and pickled items; Quarrymen Coffee ; and gourmet dog food from Clear Creek Natural Products .

Trailhead Pizzeria will have biscuits and gravy, made to your order, along with other "country fare," Bell said. He decided to open the market for people camping nearby as well as people heading to Lake Monore for fishing, boating or other recreation. Bell explained that Smithville Farmers' Market , open 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, serves people on the west side of Lake Monroe and now Trailhead's farmers' market can serve people on the east side of the lake.

If there's enough interest, Bell may offer boxed lunches as well. "We'll evolve as we grow," he said.

Trailhead Pizzeria is at 4303 Ind. 446.

Aver's adds brunch

Aver's Public House , the newest concept from Aver's Pizza at 1285 S. College Mall Road, added Sunday brunch to its lineup. Brunch hours will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Chicken and waffles, with hand-breaded chicken tenders, along with breakfast pizza and breakfast nachos are available. Drink specials will include mimosas and bellinis.

FARM changes its cocktail menu

FARMbloomington just released its summer cocktail menu, with frozen drinks available as well as the Tahitian Honeybee, with rum, lemon juice, honey and more. For people who don't want alcohol, FARM also has a virgin cocktail menu.

FARMbloomington is at 108 E. Kirkwood Ave.

