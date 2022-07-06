ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How we saved Chillicothe VA

By Delaware Gazette
Delaware Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen veterans make a commitment to serve our country, we make a commitment to support them upon their return. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical facilities are crucial to providing this care and ensuring the physical and mental health of our veterans. The importance of the VA health...

Axios

Postcard from Ohio: Semiconductor blues

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Inflation, guns and abortion are shaping midterms races everywhere. But in Ohio, a more niche concern — Congress' stalled China competition bill and its $52 billion for the domestic semiconductor industry — has grabbed candidates' attention even as voters are still figuring out why they should care.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Biden in Ohio; 25th District House race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: President Joe Biden paid a visit to the Buckeye State, rallying blue-collar support and talking up the economy and jobs. “When the middle class does well, everyone does well,” Biden said. This same week, the Biden administration is taking on the issue of gun violence again […]
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

Larger wants to bring common sense to Columbus

CELINA — Three Republican candidates for the 84th District Ohio House of Representatives are seeking voter approval to advance to the November General Election. Running on the Republican ticket are Angie King, of Celina, Jacob Larger, of New Bremen, and Aimee Morrow, of Greenville. The winner of the Aug. 2 Special Election will face Democrat Sophia Rodriguez, who is unopposed on Aug. 2.
NEW BREMEN, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local food truck spotlighted by Ohio Secretary of State

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— Ohio’s Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, shined a spotlight on a local Chillicothe business this month. Guac N’ Roll is a local food truck, owned and operated by armed forces veteran, Brent Butler. Butler told the Secretary of State that he was “inspired to start...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Basement Authority shares expert advice on preventing basement floods

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With heavy rains, recent flooding will affect Columbus residents. Chris McLaughlin, water management expert with Ohio Basement Authority, joined Good Day Columbus with advice on how you can stay dry and clean up after unexpected flooding. McLaughlin warns waiting for the next heavy rain may...
COLUMBUS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Remains found in 2003 identified as Ohio man

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — A man whose body was found nearly 19 years ago behind an abandoned gas station in eastern Indiana has been identified. Henry County Coroner Stacey Guffey said Saturday that the man was Daniel Diaz of Columbus, Ohio, and he was born Sept. 18, 1977, making him 26 at the time his body was found Oct. 2, 2003, near the Interstate 70 interchange with State Road 109.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Feces mailed to 25 Republican lawmakers in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Feces were mailed to Ohio's 25 Republican state senators this week, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, a spokesperson for the lawmakers confirmed Friday.Mailroom employees in the Ohio Statehouse and post offices in Cleveland and Akron intercepted the letters, which never made it to their intended recipients.Why they were sent remains unclear. No policy issues or certain grievances were included in the letters, said Senate GOP spokesperson John Fortney. The return addresses on the letters were deemed fake.Fortney called the incident "outrageous" and a serious health risk."This type of biohazard attack doesn't just stop with the people it's directed towards," Fortney said. "This is something that could potentially affect every single employee at the Ohio Statehouse, regardless of their political affiliation."He said he isn't aware of any House members receiving such mail.The U.S. Postal Service's law enforcement arm is investigating the matter as a federal crime. It wouldn't comment Friday about the ongoing investigation, including whether the waste was human or animal.
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Police: Woman chains self to Ohio statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly chaining herself to a staircase railing during a protest at the Ohio Statehouse. Erin Woods, 33, was arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol on the statehouse grounds during a protest at approximately 1:33 p.m. A section of...
COLUMBUS, OH
wnewsj.com

2022 Clinton County Fair now open!

The 2022 Clinton County Fair Business / Organization Award goes to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office which provides security at the fair. From left are Fair Board member Shane Smith, Lt. Michael “Mike” Kassinos, and Deputy Tim Smith. Pictured are the 2022 Junior Fair King Jacob Lansing...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

OhioHealth plans to lay off more than 600 employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio – OhioHealth has announced that it has plans to lay off 637 employees in Central Ohio. The Columbus-based nonprofit healthcare system lay offs will include 567 in the Information Technology area and 70 in Revenue Cycle Management over the next three to five months. According to the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus bishop: Paulist priests asked for separation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The new bishop of the Columbus Catholic diocese is getting backlash and angry criticism over one of his first major decisions: to remove the Paulist priests from their position of leadership at St. Thomas More Newman Center on the Ohio State University campus. Bishop Earl Fernandes, who was installed May 31, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in north Columbus.   Police say it happened in the area of Morse Road and Beech Hill Avenue at about 10:20 p.m., Thursday.  The victim was taken to an area hospital but later died from their injuries.   The driver involved […]
COLUMBUS, OH

