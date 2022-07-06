Search continues: Foul play could be involved in Kan. man's disappearance
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities continue their search for a Salina man who has not been seen in over two weeks and is being considered a missing, endangered person. Police are looking for information concerning a Chevrolet Express van they believe is connected to the disappearance of a...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to a release from Hutchinson police, at 2:16 Sunday morning, they were sent to the area of 20th and Main to check on a man. When they found him, he had apparently shot himself. He died at the scene. They do not suspect foul play and will not release the man's name.
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bishop, Jerry William; 43; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Carolan,...
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are working to identify a man who had been found dead in the backyard of a home near downtown. The Salina Police Department says just after 9 a.m. on Friday, July 8, officers were called to the 900 block of W South St. with reports of a person who had been found dead in the back yard of a home.
MCPHERSON COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Sunday in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Lincoln MKZ driven by Michael L. Ruddle, 73, Galva, was eastbound at 230 U.S. 56 turning into a driveway. The driver did not see 69-year-old Timothy...
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salina Police Department says a man’s body was found in the backyard of a home Friday. It happened around 9:08 a.m. in the 900 block of W. South Street. When police arrived, they found a man in a stage of decomposition. Police said...
HERINGTON—Law enforcement authorities investigating a drive-by shooting in Herington have made an arrest. On Wednesday, police were dispatched to a reported shooting at the intersection of S. B Street and Day Street in Herington, according to a media release. The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Travis Richardson of...
A Salina woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Jeep Commander was headed east on Magnolia Road. For an unknown reason it went left of center and crashed head on into an air coming Dodge Ram pickup truck which was pulling a trailer.
Police Chief Chad Langley has issued a statement saying officers were dispatched to a reported shooting on Tuesday at the intersection of South B Street and Day Street in Herington. The suspect, who has not yet been located, has been identified as Travis Richardson, Abilene, 26, approximately 5'9 and 140 to 150 pounds, with short dark hair with short facial hair.
Salina Police are seeking tips in case involving a couple of suspected thieves who were caught on camera. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the week. Police say on Wednesday, June 22nd at 5:47 PM, officers were sent to Marshall’s at 2450 S. 9th in regards to a theft and unlawful use of a financial card. The victim reported that while shopping, an unknown female subject approached her and began asking questions. A short time later, the victim realized her wallet was missing from her cart. The victim soon discovered one of her financial cards had been used at Sam’s Club, 2919 Market Place, in Salina shortly after the theft occurred. Two transactions totaling over $8000 were made with the stolen card.
MARION COUNTY —A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Thursday in Marion County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Freightliner semi driven by Danny Liu, 43, Milford, Connecticut, was eastbound in the construction zone on U.S. 50 seven miles east of Florence. Three other vehicles were stopped at the flagger on the south shoulder of the eastbound lane.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was arrested after he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun and slashed her tire. The Riley County Police Department says around 8:30 a.m on Wednesday, July 6, officers were called to the scene of a domestic-related aggravated assault in Manhattan. When officers...
NICKERSON, Kan. — The father of four family members hit by a vehicle in Louisville, Kentucky, earlier this week has died. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Trey Jones, teacher and track coach at Nickerson USD 309, succumbed to his injuries Thursday afternoon. Jones, his wife Amy, and daughter...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Miss Kansas' Outstanding Teen 2022, Niomi Ndirangu, finding her voice while suffering from epilepsy growing up was a challenge. "I was diagnosed when I was five years old," Ndirangu said. "As I started growing up, and going to school and being out in my community and doing all the things, I felt that I didn't have the proper care that I needed. Especially in the classroom setting, I would have times where I would have a seizure in class and my teachers would say, oh, well, why are you not paying attention in class? They would notify my mother about it and she would say, did you know that she had seizures? My teachers said no, absolutely not, we had no idea. That, to me, is a huge problem. If you don't know what type of medical risks or what signs to look for when one of your students is having a seizure, that can be seriously life threatening."
NICKERSON, Kan. — They came out to remember and pray for a family. Many from Nickerson and surrounding communities came to Nickerson High School Sunday evening for a candlelight vigil for Trey Jones and his family. Trey died Thursday from injuries suffered when he and three other members of...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an update on blue-green algae conditions for many Kansas lakes on Friday. Milford Lake Zone C in Geary and Clay County has been elevated to a ‘hazard’ advisory as of July 8. Hazardous conditions indicate that...
Dr. Mark Banker, general surgeon, has returned to Salina. Banker joins Drs. Chris Rupe and Keenan Wanamaker at Mowery Clinic General Surgery located at 737 E. Crawford Street. Banker grew up in Salina and graduated high school from Salina South High School. After completing his undergraduate degree he earned his medical degree at the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Kansas City. He then completed his General Surgery residency at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. Banker performs general, laparoscopic, and robotic surgery and has special interest in the following areas: breast surgery, colon, and rectal surgery, hernia surgery, thyroid surgery, and skin cancer surgery.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — More than 100 business employees and residents in the middle of Hutchinson were evacuated for a little over an hour Thursday morning after a gas main was ruptured. According to Hutchinson Fire, a horizontal boring machine was working in the alley between Main and Walnut when...
