ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Zandt County, TX

Former VZ County Deputy Due In Federal Court

easttexasradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Van Zandt County Chief Deputy who had local charges of hitting a handcuffed...

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
easttexasradio.com

Point PD Sgt Makes Major Marijuana Bust

A Point PD Sergeant made a traffic stop at a convenience store and noticed a firearm on a seat in the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody and further investigation led to the discovery of more than 20 pounds of marijuana in sealed baggies. The suspect, who has not been identified was arrested and is being held in the Rains County jail.
POINT, TX
KLTV

Van Zandt County Jail removed from state non-compliant list

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A state commission has removed the Van Zandt County Jail from its non-compliant list following an inspection. A previous report noted that medication distribution wasn’t recorded, magistrate was not notified in enough time for mental health screenings, and that there was not sufficient documentation of face-to-face observations for violent inmates. These issues were mostly paperwork issues, Then-Sheriff Steve Hendrix said at the time.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Van Zandt County, TX
Van Zandt County, TX
Government
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
KLTV

Trial date set for accused Smith County deputy constable

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date was set for a Smith County deputy constable accused of theft. Derrick Pernell Holman, 44, of Jacksonville, was in Judge Jack Skeen’s court Thursday morning. Holman’s attorney, Michael Todd, said that no plea agreement was reached but a trial date was requested. Skeen set the date for Monday, Oct. 24. Holman’s bond was continued with all of the previous conditions set.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Body cam footage shows alleged theft by Smith County peace officers

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — New evidence shows the moments three Smith County peace officers were serving an eviction notice and later arrested for accusations of theft. Former Smith County Precinct 1 Constable, Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, and two of his deputies, Sgt. Derrick Holman and former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks were arrested by the Texas Rangers in November of 2021 on the charges of abuse of official capacity, official oppression, and property theft.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Former Texas Chief Deputy pleads guilty federal civil rights offense

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Steven “Craig” Shelton, 61, pleaded guilty in federal court in the Eastern District of Texas to violating an arrestee’s civil rights by using excessive force against him. During the plea hearing, Shelton admitted that on or about Sept. 21, 2021, while he was...
KSST Radio

3 Jailed This Week On Felony Warrants

At least 3 people were jailed this week in Hopkins County on non-controlled substance felony warrants. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Josh Davis and Bobby Osornio contacted Kasey Anderson Benson at an FM 69 south residence and placed him into custody at 10:10 p.m. July 7, 2022. The 44-year-old Como man was booked into Hopkins County jail after midnight on the injury to a child, elderly or disabled person charge.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#Chief Deputy#Peace Officer#Politics Courts#Politics State
easttexasradio.com

East Texas Man Sentenced For Murdering Grandfather, Woman

Upshur County sent3enced an Upshur County man to life in prison after pleading guilty to a double murder. A grand jury indicted 21-year-old Nichlous Cole Williams of East Mountain for killing his grandfather, Leonard Faris Gibson, and Denene Susanne Mosley in February of 2021. It happened after Williams and Gibson got into a fight while watching the Superbowl. Williams then chased Mosely into a bedroom and fatally shot her.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KTAL

Sheriff’s office searching for 2nd missing ETX teen

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a second missing teen in a week, as the search continues for a 16-year-old who has not been seen since early July. According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Briana Garduno was last seen wearing a...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Former Van Zandt County chief deputy agrees to prison term

Zookeeper Ricki Roemer tells KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti the new foods keep the animals engaged mentally and physically. U.S Attorney’s Office works to combat elder financial abuse in East Texas. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “It is very difficult to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrator of these types...
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KETK / FOX51 News

Fire Marshal rules Kilgore Best Western fire accidental

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The fire at the Best Western Inn in Kilgore last month has officially been ruled as accidental and electrical in nature, according to Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore. No injuries were reported from the June 13 fire, and officials reported that the bottom floor of the hotel was still […]
KILGORE, TX
ktbb.com

Fire dangers persist in Henderson County; 44 wildfires in past week

ATHENS — Officials in Henderson County are urging residents to be aware of what they term the clear and present fire dangers that have persisted throughout the county for more than a month. Fire Marshal Shane Renberg says the county has reported a series of recent wildfires, totaling 44 in the past week alone. According to our news partner KETK, there have been 153 within the county since June 1. The Texas Forest Service said Henderson County remains critically dry and that fires could very well continue into the coming week. The entire region has been affected by hot, dry conditions. Smith, Gregg, and Rusk Counties have issued burn bans within the past week, joining numerous other counties in East Texas.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Trinity County sheriff: 'Idiot' starting fires along road

Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization gets opinion on proposed changes to Tyler street. On Thursday evening the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization updated residents on changes to a planned extension of Waljim Street in South Tyler. The changes would remove a section of the proposed extension between South Town Drive and Thigpen Drive near Walmart and Target.
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy