Former VZ County Deputy Due In Federal Court

ATHENS — Officials in Henderson County are urging residents to be aware of what they term the clear and present fire dangers that have persisted throughout the county for more than a month. Fire Marshal Shane Renberg says the county has reported a series of recent wildfires, totaling 44 in the past week alone. According to our news partner KETK, there have been 153 within the county since June 1. The Texas Forest Service said Henderson County remains critically dry and that fires could very well continue into the coming week. The entire region has been affected by hot, dry conditions. Smith, Gregg, and Rusk Counties have issued burn bans within the past week, joining numerous other counties in East Texas.

HENDERSON COUNTY, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO