The fight against Critical Race Theory is nothing less than a battle for national survival, according to Cornell Law School professor William A. Jacobson. Jacobson made his comments during a June 23 luncheon at the Carolina Country Club in Raleigh. Sponsored by the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal, the talk explored the historical roots of CRT, its prevalence in academia and K-12 education, and what to do about it.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO