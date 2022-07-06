ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joel Giambra suspends campaign for New York State Senate

 3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra announced late Tuesday he is suspending his campaign for the Senate seat in District 61 and is changing his party affiliation as well. In an email sent to friends and supporters, Giambra said...

M Reynolds
3d ago

Good, now please don't waste our time and your money trying again

