Early voting begins for Ohio's special primary election

Early voting started Wednesday for Ohio's special primary election , dated Aug. 2.

Voters in Richland and Crawford counties can visit their local boards of election during office hours throughout July to cast their ballots early.

Doing so should only take a moment or two, as there are only a couple of options for electors to select.

"It's a very small ballot," explained Matt Finfgeld, director of the Richland County Board of Elections. "We're predicting a very small turnout."

He projects only about 5% of voters will make their opinions known during the contest.

"Definitely single digits," Finfgeld said.

One man, one woman to be selected

The special primary election will give voters statewide a chance to select candidates for their party's state central committee.

A separate election on the matter is required because lawmakers drew a new Ohio district map this spring.

"Since that was just decided on at the end of May, that couldn't have been on the May ballot," Finfgeld said.

More: Men can stop dying sooner than women if they make healthy choices

Democrats in Richland County will choose between Nicholas J. Hanek and John V. Welker Jr. as well as between Jess Hazeltine and Paula D. Watson.

Republicans will select their male option from among the following options: James D. Blake, Bill Heck, Paul Lannon and Dakota Thomas. Their only choice for a female representative is Zoi Romanchuk, as Patricia G. Geissman withdrew her candidacy late Tuesday afternoon.

Marilyn S. John is will also appear on the Republican ballots, running unopposed for reelection as state representative.

Crawford voters see liquor requests

Democrats in Crawford County will choose either Tony Eufinger or Randy Weston as their man and between Kathleen A. Nalley and Carolyn Weston as their woman for the central committee.

Republicans have three male options on the ballot: Charles A. Knight, Raymond Metzger and Jonathan Zucker. Lisa Cooper is the only woman running.

Riordan T. McClain will appear on the Republican ballot in Crawford County unopposed for state representative.

More: Early voting starts Wednesday but primary confusion and conflict are already underway

Residents in Galion and Crestline will also decided whether to allow two new liquor permits inside their municipalities.

Despite the small ballot and expected minimal turnout, everything will run as normal in Crawford County during the election, according to Kim Rudd, the county's elections director.

The county is set to receive $113,000 in state funding for election operations.

Fewer precincts open in Richland Co.

In Richland County, though, Finfgeld plans to limit the number of polling locations that will be open Aug. 2.

Voters who have been affected have already been mailed a notice that explains where their precincts will be redirected.

"If a voter did not receive a notice, that means their location did not change," Finfgeld said.

The changes are temporarily in place for only the special election.

More: As Ohio restricts abortions, 10-year-old girl travels to Indiana for procedure

"Everything will revert back to normal come November," Finfgeld said.

Fewer machines will be available, and paper ballots can be used by qualified electors.

The county was awarded $190,000 to cover the cost of the special election.

"We won't use it all," Finfgeld said. "We will give some back."

Richland County voting location changes:

• Perry and Three Crosses to St. Paul

• Jackson Township Hall and Shelby Alliance Church to Awake Church

• Sharon and Shelby First United Church to Shelby Senior Center

• Diamond Hills to Mission Point

• Holy Trinity to Mansfield Alliance Church

• Sandusky to Ontario Senior Center

• Ontario City Hall and Cornerstone Church to Ontario Crossroads

• Butler and Franklin to Weller

• Cass and Plymouth to Blooming Grove

• Little Washington to Lucas Community Center

• McElroy Church to Lincoln Heights Church

• Maddox Church to Mid-Ohio Conference Center

• Resurrection Church to Heartland Church

• St. Peter’s and SC Events to Oasis Church

• Mansfield Freewill to Mifflin Elementary

There were no changes to the Berean and Mansfield Crossroads locations.

ztuggle@gannett.com

419-564-3508

Twitter: @zachtuggle

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Early voting begins for Ohio's special primary election