RV Fire Leaves North Hills Neighborhood Smoky

North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: An extinguished recreational vehicle fire left the area smoky in the North Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley on Tuesday night, July 5, 2022.

Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to the 11:33 p.m. call of an RV fire on the 9300 block of Aqueduct Avenue. Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames within five minutes, but the neighborhood remained very smoky.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

