ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

RV Fire Leaves North Hills Neighborhood Smoky

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 3 days ago

North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: An extinguished recreational vehicle fire left the area smoky in the North Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley on Tuesday night, July 5, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m0oh0_0gWD9zfj00
Keith Johnson / KNN

Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to the 11:33 p.m. call of an RV fire on the 9300 block of Aqueduct Avenue. Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames within five minutes, but the neighborhood remained very smoky.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Video: Keith Johnson, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

Vehicle Crashes into Home in La Puente

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Industry Sheriff’s Department received a call at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday, July 8, of a vehicle into to a living room of a house on East Temple and Millbury Avenue in the city of La Puente.
LA PUENTE, CA
Key News Network

Brush Fire Burns in Castaic Near Detention Center

Castaic, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a brush fire on Friday, July 8, around 9:15 p.m. on the hillside near the 5 Freeway and Parker Road Exit in the unincorporated community of Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County. When units arrived,...
CASTAIC, CA
Key News Network

Building Partially Collapses as Firefighters Battle Blaze

Manchester Square, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Fire Department battled a Greater Alarm commercial structure fire shortly after 3:00 a.m. Friday, July 8, in the Manchester Square neighborhood within the city of Los Angeles. Firefighters arrived to a vacant 50′ x 150′ one-story commercial structure well involved in fire...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
North Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Clarita Radio

Golden Incident Breaks Out In Canyon Country

A Canyon Country brush fire, dubbed the Golden Incident, was quickly extinguished Saturday morning, impacting neighborhood traffic. Around 11 a.m. Saturday, emergency responders received reports of a brush fire, dubbed the Golden Incident, near Rainbow Glen and Gilbert Drives in Canyon Country, according to Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Arrest made after person found shot dead in camper in North Hollywood

Los Angeles police arrested a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting inside a camper trailer that happened Friday afternoon in North Hollywood. Around 2:20 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Vanowen Street and Camellia Avenue for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival they found a person inside a parked camping trailer suffering from a gunshot wound. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Transformer Fire Sets Trees Ablaze in Pacoima

Pacoima, Los Angeles, CA: On Tuesday night, July 5, a transformer fire ignited nearby trees in the Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles within the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to the transformer fire around 9:37 p.m. on the 13800 block of Del Sur Street. When...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#Smoky#Fire Department#Accident#Photojournalist Knn
NBC Los Angeles

6-Year-Old Ventura Girl Dies in Fourth of July Parade Accident

A 6-year-old girl from Ventura died Monday after an Independence Day parade accident in North Dakota, officials said. Mabel Aksay was riding on a float heading to the city of Mandan's Fourth of July parade when she fell off and was struck by one of the trailer's tires. Officers said...
VENTURA, CA
paininthepass.info

Two People Hurt After Roll-Over Crash On Hwy 173 In Hesperia

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Two people were injured when their car crashed and rolled over on Highway 173 Friday afternoon. The solo-vehicle crash involved a green Honda Civic. It was reported about 1:36am July 8, 2022. The crash happened on Hwy 173 at the sharp turn on the highway. From what the CHP traffic log stated there was a herd of sheep on the highway prior to the crash.
HESPERIA, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Collision at Riverside Intersection

A 25-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured when he collided with a sports sedan that turned in front of him at a Riverside intersection, authorities said Friday. Michael Winter of Redlands died about 8:10 p.m. Thursday in the crash at Streeter Avenue and Jerry Louder Drive, according to the Riverside Police Department.
RIVERSIDE, CA
TheDailyBeast

Cops: California Man Dies After Letting Off Fourth of July Firework in His Hand

A man from a Los Angeles suburb has succumbed to severe torso injuries after lighting an illegal firework in a front lawn on the Fourth of July, city officials said in a Tuesday news release. Police in Montebello got a call around 6:30 p.m. about a 42-year-old man injured from setting off what they said was a “high powered, mortar type, aerial firework” in his hands. He later died in a hospital. “This tragic accident and death was avoidable and serves as an unfortunate and grim reminder of the danger posed by illegal and high power fireworks,” the city said in its release. In a separate but similar incident the same day, another man from a Los Angeles suburb suffered burns and lacerations on his arms and face after a firework exploded in his face, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where is expected to recover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Antelope Valley area

PALMDALE – A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a crash in Palmdale, authorities said. The crash was reported about 5 a.m. on Pearblossom Highway near 37th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, the sheriff’s department reported....
PALMDALE, CA
paininthepass.info

Head-On Crash On Cajon Blvd Thursday Evening

SAN BERNARDINO, CA (Pain in the Pass) >> A head-on crash on Cajon Boulevard/old Route 66 involving two SUV’s Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash. The accident happened at 5:08pm Thursday July 7, 2022, on Cajon Blvd. between Keenbrook Road and Swarthout Canyon Rd. in the Blue Cut area.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
theavtimes.com

Motorcyclist killed in Palmdale area crash ID’d

PALMDALE – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in a traffic crash early Thursday morning in the Palmdale area. He was 31-year-old Ronald Rosales of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The crash was reported around 5 a.m. Thursday, July 7, on Pearblossom Highway near...
PALMDALE, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
16K+
Followers
860
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy