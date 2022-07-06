ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

22 unique food items to try at this year's Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — For many, the food is the best part of the Indiana State Fair. On Wednesday, fair officials revealed a list — and photos— of 22 new items you'll want to try when you visit the 2022 Indiana State Fair. Since one person surely can't...

wrtv.com

Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023. WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie. The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the...
MUNCIE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

How Many Drive-In Theaters are Still Operational in Indiana?

It seems like drive-in movie theaters are a thing of the past now, and that's sad. However, there are still several still fully operational in Indiana. One of my favorite places to go in the summer is the drive-in movie theater. Something about seeing movies at night underneath the stars just speaks to me. Here in the Evansville area, we are most familiar with the Holiday Drive-In located in Reo, Indiana. However, back in the day, we had several drive-in movie theaters all throughout the area.
INDIANA STATE
mymixfm.com

This is the best cheesecake in Indiana, according to Yelpers

The Empire State may be known for its creamy cheesecake, but Indiana also has some cheesecake worth celebrating. Yelp has named the cheesecake at Tinker Street (402 E. 16th Street) in Indianapolis as the best in the Hoosier State. Tinker Street has a seasonal, everchanging dessert menu — so it’s...
INDIANA STATE
Toni Koraza

Indiana to Face Prolonged Food Shortages

An increasing number of Americans are facing food insecurity across the United States. Federal and State governments and private nonprofit groups are making extensive efforts to combat this. Still, there are people whose next meal source is unknown, and food insecurity is due to different circumstances.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

UPDATE: Black Carp Bounty Project Cancelled

UPDATE: The Illinois Dept of Natural Resources has confirmed that as of July 2022, there is no longer funding for this program. ORIGINAL STORY: If you happen to stumble across a black carp on your next fishing trip, it could score you $100. There are a lot of folks who...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHR

How you can fight mosquitoes with a garden

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer means mosquitoes in Indiana. Our very dry weather has kept their numbers down recently, but that can change quickly. All it takes is some water and a few days, and you could be facing hundreds of mosquitoes. Not only are they annoying, they can spread dangerous...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Indiana is home to countless unique, odd, and breathtaking locations. However, one location, in particular, was recently named Indiana's "Coolest Secret Location". You may think you know about all of the cool travel destinations in Indiana, but do you really? There are a lot of "cool secret locations" in Indiana that locals might know about, but if you aren't from that town, you might not be aware of. I found an article from the travel team at Reader's Digest, where they listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. When it comes to Indiana, it is a location I haven't heard of before, but once I looked further into what it is, I want to go see it in person!
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Indiana Department of Natural Resources inquiring about wild turkey broods

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Hoosiers can help the Indiana Department of Natural Resources by reporting wild turkey broods seen through August 31. Each summer, wildlife biologists and volunteers from across Indiana conduct brood surveys counting the number of turkey hens with or without broods to estimate how many young turkeys live through the summer.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Big week for county fairs in Indiana

It’s a big week for county fairs in the area, next week. Food, live music, free events and more. The LaPorte County Fair starts on Saturday. It will feature a rodeo, demolition derby, an antique tractor parade, as well as live music. Parker McCollum with special guest, Flatland Cavalry...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
