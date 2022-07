VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - When a missing man was found in the woods Friday in Volusia County, deputies and neighbors worked together to help rescue him. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office shared a video from one deputy's body-worn camera, which showed him and others calling the man's name – he reportedly had Alzheimer's disease --and walking through tropical plants and trees (and event a spider web) to find him.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO